What happened with Kehlani and Cornell University? Entire controversy explained in wake of singer's statement

Kehlani Ashley Parrish has been trending in the headlines ever since her upcoming concert at Cornell University on May 7, 2025, was canceled on April 23 by the university. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer’s performance was dropped due to her support for Palestine in the past.

The artist has now responded to the cancellation through a video shared on her official Instagram handle on Sunday, April 27. Ashley Parrish alleged in the caption that attempts are going on to cancel her appearances at other places, and continued:

“If you want to cancel me from opportunity, stand on it being because of your Zionism. Don’t make it anti-jew. This is a played our game. All this because we want people to stop dying. I hope this helps. I’m over written statements and notes app lets be real. Also my friend flex was SATIRE & SARCASmmmmm love my girlies.”

Kehlani said in the video that she is currently working on her album and that she has been told to clarify that she is not antisemitic or anti Jew. She described herself as “anti-genocide” and is against the actions of the Israeli government. The Creed III star was also heard saying:

“I am anti an extermination of an entire people, I am anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women – that’s what I’m anti. In fact, the very first Live that I did in the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish Voices for Peace, and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide.”

The Gangsta singer also said that she would continue working as God has planned something else for her. Kehlani addressed the reasons behind sharing the video as she stated:

“I’m asked to clarify because this keeps coming up as a means to silence me, as a means to stop things that happen in my career, as a means to change the course of my life, and I just don’t believe that. So here’s the clarification that you needed.”

Cornell University cancels Kehlani’s performance: Email statement explained

As mentioned, the Oakland, California native was supposed to appear at the university in the upcoming month as part of an event called Slope Day. The Los Angeles Times stated that Ashley Parrish was chosen as a headliner.

However, the institution canceled Kehlani’s performance because of her past pro-Palestine statements. Notably, Kehlani has supported Palestine on various occasions and even released a music video of her single Next 2 U in 2024, where she was spotted performing with a Palestinian flag in the background.

Michael I. Kotlikoff, the president of Cornell University, confirmed the cancellation of Kehlani’s performance through a statement on the university website. The statement read:

"Although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day. For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly."

Michael said that people expressed concern ever since Ashley Parrish’s show was announced, and that the university event is aimed at uniting the communities instead of creating differences. In addition, the statement reads:

“I have spent the last few days talking privately with many students about Slope Day, and I appreciate the candor they shared. I also spoke with the student Slope Day Programming Board, who agree that this selection has compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event. Going forward, we will work together to revise the process for researching and selecting performers for this important annual event.”

The statement mentioned that although Michael’s decision would receive criticism, it is the best for now to ensure safety during an event that is important for the entire university.

Meanwhile, Kehlani has released two big projects last year, including an album titled Crash alongside a mixtape, While We Wait 2. The former grabbed the 25th spot on the US Billboard 200 and had 13 tracks in the soundtrack.

