What happened to Scott Shriner's wife? Weezer band members list explored as bassist endures tragedy

Weezer guitarist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren, was recently taken into custody after being shot by the Los Angeles Police Department on April 9, 2025. Jillian was reportedly charged with attempted murder, as per Variety.

Scott has been playing with Weezer since 2001, and the current lineup includes him alongside Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, and Brian Bell. Weezer has become popular among the public for their successful albums like Make Believe, Pinkerton.

According to LAPD's X post, Jillian’s arrest emerged out of an investigation where cops were in pursuit of three people allegedly accused of hit-and-run. They had fled into the 1200 block of Eagle Vista Drive from 134 Freeway.

The suspects reportedly ran away after a crash on the Freeway, and while one of them was captured by the California Highway Patrol, they called for backup at around 3:30 pm. The police department addressed the circumstances under which Jillian was arrested as they wrote in another post on X:

“During the search, officers encountered a woman armed with a firearm in the backyard of a home. After repeated commands to drop the weapon were ignored, an OIS occurred. The woman, later confirmed to be a resident, was struck by gunfire & taken to the hospital for treatment.”

As New York Post reported, Jillian entered her house after realizing that she could not escape and eventually came out accompanied by her family babysitter. The cops immediately searched the house after arresting Lauren and reportedly found a 9 mm handgun. Before being charged with attempted murder, the LAPD confirmed that Jillian was not one of the suspects who fled from the 134 Freeway.

Weezer band members: Albums, singles, and other details

Rivers Cuomo (left) and Scott Shriner (right) at their tour titled Voyage to the Blue Planet on September 27, 2024. (Image via Getty)

Weezer rock band has had the opportunity of working with record labels such as Geffen, Interscope, Republic, and more. According to Far Out magazine, Rivers Cuomo was the one who established the group back in 1992. The New York City native told the outlet that the journey of Weezer began when he decided to be a part of the music industry and was playing with a group called Avant Garde for some time.

Following his exit from Avant Garde, Cuomo met Patrick Wilson and Matt Sharp, leading to the formation of Weezer. During an appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast in October 2022, Cuomo opened up about how he named their band:

“That’s what my dad called me when I was very young. I don’t know why. I asked him ‘Why’d you call me Weezer?’ And he said it was after the kid in The Little Rascals; there was a character named Weezer. So I said, ‘Why him?’ And he said, ‘He’s the cool one.’”

Although the lineup of members changed on a few occasions over the years, the group did not stop delivering more projects. Apart from Cuomo, drummer Patrick and guitarist Brian Bell have been the oldest members as they joined the band back in 1993.

As mentioned, Scott has been associated with the band for a long period, and the original members included Matt Sharp, Jason Cropper, and Mikey Welsh. While all of them have played with the band for a long time, a few others were associated for a brief period, such as Bobby Schneck, Josh Freese, Daniel Brummel, and Dave Elitch.

Although the band has fifteen albums in its credits, a few of them grabbed a spot among the top ten titles on the Billboard chart, including Maladroit, Raditude, and Hurley.

