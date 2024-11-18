What happened between Shyne and Funk Flex? Drama heats up over Diddy comments as DJ fires back at rapper

The feud between Shyne and Funk Flex has intensified as the rapper promotes his documentary and the DJ refutes his claims of being a scapegoat for Diddy. In an interview with TMZ dated November 15, 2024, Shyne alleged that Funk Flex had said terrible things about Jay-Z and Tupac.

Responding to the rapper's claims via his program on Hot 97, Funk Flex said:

“Now, Shyne, I see you being careful with your words, too. You’re tippy-toeing ’cause you don’t want me full blast on your face. […] Listen. You should get a bag of money for a bag of lies."

The feud between the Bad Boyz rapper and Funk Flex began in October 2024 following the release of the trailer for The Honorable Shyne. In the trailer, the rapper claimed he was the fall guy in the 1999 New York club shooting case involving Diddy and himself. While Diddy was acquitted of all charges in the case, the Commission rapper spent ten years in prison.

Commenting on the documentary's trailer on Hot 97, Funk Flex said that the rapper calling himself a scapegoat was bothering him. He added:

“And I’m gonna keep it a buck. Shyne, I love you bro, and I know what you’ve been though—no I don’t—but you’re a liar. You’re a stone-cold faced liar."

"He brought audiences to my documentary so thanks for the promo"— Shyne comments on Funk Flex's statements against him

As reported by All HipHop on November 17, 2024, Funk Flex commented on the claims Shyne made in the documentary's trailer during his show on Hot 97. Addressing the That's Gangsta rapper, Flex stated that he couldn't lie around him. He mentioned that the rapper was with Diddy when he got the key to the city, further calling him a "sucker."

Flex also told the rapper that he has no nuts and that he can't stand him. Additionally, the DJ said that the rapper went to jail because he took out his gun and was scared to get punched, referring to the 1999 New York club shooting incident.

Commenting on this, Flex said:

"‘Cause you were scared to get punched in the face by some dudes that you knew that was your people that you jerked. You jerked them ‘cause you were signed to them first. You were signed to those dudes first! I am going to expose you ‘cause you’re a liar. You can fool your country on who you are, but you ain’t fooling me.”

However, when TMZ asked the rapper about Funk Flex's comments on his documentary and claims, he defended himself by claiming that Flex said terrible things about Tupac and Jay-Z.

The rapper stated:

“Listen to The Lost Tapes. We all can’t be lying. What did Nas say? He didn’t like how Diddy did Shyne with different lawyers. But Funk Flex, as I said, he said terrible things about 2Pac, terrible things about JAY-Z. He brought audiences to my documentary so thanks for the promo.”

In other news, the Freestyle rapper is currently shaping his political career. He was appointed as the Opposition Leader in the House of Representatives and the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party in June 2021 and February 2022.

