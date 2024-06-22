What does Joan Grande do? All about Ariana Grande's parents 

Ariana Grande, who has made an irreplaceable name for herself in the music industry, has talked openly about drawing inspiration from her mother time and again.

Grande's mother, Joan Grande, is the president and CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, a manufacturer of marine communication equipment. Talking about Joan's thriving career in a 2013 Complex interview, the Side to Side singer said:

"My mum is a CEO and owns a company that manufactures communications equipment for the Marines and the Navy, so she’s not really the housewife type, if you get what I’m saying. She’s the most badass, independent woman you’ll ever meet – not the cookies-in-the-oven type."

Trending

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande's father, Edward Butera, is the founder and creative head of a graphic design firm, IBI Designs Inc.- in Boca Raton, Florida. He's also a photographer and "avid angler," per his Instagram bio.

Ariana Grande's parents split up when she was eight

Ariana Grande's parents got married in 1992. While her family was based in Boca Raton, Florida, they moved to New York before Grande was born.

Joan had realized her daughter's musical gift when she was as young as 3. She once told People how she was surprised to hear Ariana hit a power-high note when singing along to NSYNC while riding with her in a car.

In 2003, when the Bang Bang singer was 8 years old, her parents split up and filed for a divorce, according to People. Grande referenced their marriage in her 2018 track Thank U, Next, when she said:

"One day I'll walk down the aisle/ Holding hands with my mama/ I'll be thanking my Dad/ 'Cause she grew from the drama."

Following the divorce, despite their differences, Ed and Joan have remained on cordial terms and often reunited in family gatherings.

In her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, that was released in March 2024, Ariana Grande had included a track called Bye which fans speculated was about her divorce with Dalton Gomez. However, talking to The Sun about it in 2024, the singer-songwriter revealed that it was rooted in her experiences from her parents' divorce. She said:

"I think growing up you want what you don’t have. My parents got divorced for all the right reasons. They weren’t supposed to be together. You kinda crave, when you grow up, the happily ever after, the one is the one. You ignore all these issues. You cling on to that fairytale, you kind of self abandon."

The two-time Grammy-winner also mentioned that she was inspired by her mother by taking charge of things and having the courage to leave when things were no longer working, further saying:

"I think my mom is a fierce example of not doing that. I was like, 'Oh, wow, I want to be so much more like her than I am.' I want to have the strength to say, 'bye', kindly when something isn’t f***ing right. It’s as simple as that. She’s the strongest and most brilliant person I know."

Grande fell out of touch with his father, reconciling years later

In a 2014 interview with Seventeen, Ariana Grande opened up about losing touch with her father being the toughest thing she had ever had to deal with, further saying:

"It’s private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

According to her statement, it appears that Ariana Grande and her father fell out of touch in 2013. However, the two had reconciled by 2020, when the Love Me Harder singer took both her parents to the 2020 Grammy Awards. She also revised the lyrics of her Thank U, Next track in her Grammy performance that year to:

"I'll be thanking my dad/ 'Cause he's really awesome."

The following year, Ariana Grande also shared a baby picture of herself with Ed on Father's Day in a now-deleted Instagram post, captioning it:

"I love you endlessly, @edbutera. I cherish every moment of our time together, i cherish our facetimes, your laugh ! making you laugh ! i cherish the parts of me that remind me of you (there are very many). I am deeply grateful for your being in my life and proud to be your daughter everyday ~ happy father's day."

Ed, for his part, reciprocates the feelings. His Instagram profile picture is one with Grande, with "Father" coming first in his bio. He also frequently shares pictures with and of Ariana on his feed, some from childhood and some more recent ones.