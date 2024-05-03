What was Mama Cass' net worth? Elliot's daughter Owen Elliot-Kugell recalls last day she spent with mother before singer's death at 32

Late singer Mama Cass' daughter Owen Elliot-Kugell recently recalled the final moments she spent with her mother in the latest cover story for People magazine. Mama unexpectedly passed away after suffering a heart attack on July 29, 1974. She was 32 years old at the time.

Mama gained recognition for her albums released during the 60s and 70s. The Baltimore, Maryland native's successful career contributed a lot to her earnings and her net worth stood at $20,000, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

In her conversation with People magazine, Owen revealed that Mama Cass dropped her at the airport as she was supposed to travel to Baltimore to her grandmother's place.

She also stated that Elliot had a few performances scheduled in England and Europe, and continued:

"And I remember being at the airport with her, remember walking through the airport, holding her hand. I remember sitting with her at the gate talking about my trip, and her trip, and what I was going to do, and that I was going to make new friends."

Owen then remembered the time when she entered the plane and while Mama Cass kissed her, she told her to look outside the window for some time. She added towards the end:

"She said, 'I'm going to go in there and I'm going to wave.' And that's what she did. And I looked out the window and there she was, and she was waving."

Mama Cass accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the music industry

Cass Elliot established herself as a popular face in the world of music ever since she made her debut. It was her flawless work as a singer that helped her earn a lot of wealth before her sudden demise. She had a lot of albums and other musical projects under her name.

Mama Cass was known for her television appearances and she even contributed to the reunion of groups such as Crosby, Stills & Nash. She started her career as a part of bands like The Big 3.

She managed to launch a band named The Mamas & The Papas in collaboration with some old colleagues. The group's work was praised throughout their career and the albums remained on top of the Billboard charts for several weeks.

The band's performance at the Monterey International Pop Festival also received decent feedback.

Elliot's popularity even helped her develop friendships with artists such as Eric Clapton and Dave Mason. She even shifted her focus towards television where she was seen as a host of a few prime-time TV specials.

During her time with The Mamas and the Papas, Mama Cass was part of all five albums. She even had a successful solo career where she started with Dream a Little Dream in 1968.

Her final album was Don't Call Me Mama Anymore, which could not turn out to be commercially successful compared to the rest of her albums.

Owen Elliot-Kugell reveals more details about her mother in an upcoming memoir

Owen's new book, titled My Mama, Cass is all set to arrive on May 7 this year. She said in the cover story for People magazine that she remembers the time when people spoke to her about Elliot. She stated that people mostly referred to the "stupid sandwich" and added:

"I would go over to kids' houses after school and eventually one of their parents would ask me, 'Did your mom really die choking on a ham sandwich?' First of all, the chutzpah to say that to a child is just crazy but it happened a lot."

Owen even addressed Mama Cass' death by saying that there were no traces of drugs in her system. She also stated that she is willing to bring a different look of the woman she knew over the years and although she left around 50 years ago, she now feels closer to her mother than she used to in the past.