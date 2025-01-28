What is Osteoporosis? Inside singer Avery's debilitating health struggle with rare disease post Ozempic use

Avery has recently opened up on social media about her diagnosis of a bone-thinning disease which happened almost a year after she started taking Ozempic. Also known as Anna Marie Iannitelli, the singer is well-known for her singles such as Love Me or Let Me Go and Ahead of Yourself.

Anna shared a video through her Instagram page on January 24, 2025, advising people in the caption to take Ozempic only if it is necessary. She said that she suffered a lot of damage after taking the medication and continued:

"I want to make clear that I DO have an eating disorder, and I did NOT get Ozempic from a doctor. It is very easy to get nowadays, and many people with eating disorders are getting their hands on it. I made a mistake. I take responsibility for my actions. Please learn from mine."

Avery mentioned that she has osteoporosis in certain body parts, adding that she is planning to take treatment for her condition as soon as possible. She further stated:

"I will know more soon. It is not always reversible, but I can do things to improve the situation. At the moment I have to be very careful, as my bones are brittle. But it is treatable, and I will be okay. Thank you for support."

Notably, Osteoporosis refers to a condition where the bones become weak, leading to the possibility of a fracture. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can lead to problems in bone density and people get to know about the condition only when they break a bone.

Osteoporosis does not have certain symptoms like other diseases but a few warning signs might hint that someone has been diagnosed with it. This includes losing an inch of height, changes in natural posture, breathing problems, and lower back pain.

Avery visited a doctor to check if her body suffered any permanent damage due to Ozempic

In her social media video, Anna stated that she went for a check-up because she had not been taking Ozempic for around two months and to know if her body was in a better condition and suffered any kind of permanent damage due to the medication.

"Kind of in shock right now because I wasn't expecting this but I guess Ozempic can cause bone density loss and I didn't think that that would happen to me because I was only on it for a year. But I have significant bone loss."

Avery became emotional as she said that she had osteoporosis, adding that it is expected to happen if someone takes Ozempic for weight loss. She said that people might feel "annoyed" by watching her video, thinking that she is being "overdramatic" for everything that happened.

"I'm really just sharing this because I just, please, just please don't take this drug if you don't need it. Just please use me as an example. That's all. I just wanna be an example to of why you need to be careful. This is, it's become very normalized, but it's very dangerous," she continued.

Towards the end, Avery stated that she couldn't believe that she had done a lot of damage to herself and repeated her request to everyone to avoid using Ozempic.

The comments section of the post was also flooded with different responses, where people praised Avery for speaking up about her condition and spreading awareness about it.

Avery addressed her battle with osteoporosis in another video

In another clip also shared on January 24, 2025, Anna said that she wanted to respond to the questions asked by her followers after she posted the first video. She said that she had a panic attack when she was making the previous video and she was willing to continue posting more positive content.

Avery said that she would share more updates about her condition, saying that she is suffering from osteoporosis and osteopenia and that the former is "not always reversible." She further stated:

"There are ways to improve on the condition. I'm gonna be on some serious medications. I have to eat a certain diet and do certain workouts that are not going to injure me but will also help strengthen me. So I've got kind of a long road ahead of getting healthy and I don't have any of my other test results back yet so I don't know what else is wrong."

Avery mentioned that she had a lot of pain and clarified that she never took Ozempic from a doctor. She said that she wanted to be 79 pounds due to which she started taking Ozempic and does not want anyone else to repeat the mistake like she did.

"I am not here to demonize Ozempic like some of you are saying. I understand that it has saved people's lives. However, it is not meant for people who are of a certain weight. It is meant to treat obesity and diabetes. A lot of people who shouldn't have it are using it and I just wanna make people aware of what can happen when you do that."

Avery shared that her body is in a condition where her bones could break if she falls and that she may have to live with it forever. She also discussed eating disorders, mentioning she took Ozempic because people called her fat when she was younger.

Avery concluded by saying she no longer takes Ozempic, is receiving treatment, and thanked everyone for their support while promising to continue posting on her social media.

