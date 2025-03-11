What did Paris Jackson wear to Paris Fashion Week? Singer responds to critics, says "we look at other naked animals all the time"

American actress and singer-songwriter Paris Jackson recently attended Stella McCartney's show at the Paris Fashion Week, wherein she sported a sheer, off-the-shoulder black dress, which stirred up controversy.

Critics commented on the see-through aspect of the dress, resulting in Jackson addressing the same via Instagram Stories on March 7, 2025. Addressing that she received a lot of mixed reviews for her choice of clothing, calling it "a good amount of flack", Paris Jackson stated:

“I would like to point out that everyone’s entitled to their own opinions. And, we’re animals. At one point, we abided by the laws of nature. Like, it’s just a body. Like, just a body on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time.”

Expanding on her 'laws of nature' statement, Jackson asked fans not to get uncomfortable with their bodies. She said everybody has one and there's nothing wrong with it.

"It’s not that big of a deal" - Paris Jackson addresses criticism over Paris Fashion Week attire

In her video addressing the criticism of her sheer attire, Paris Jackson, who is the late Michael Jackson's only daughter, put forth a perspective on human harmony in the past.

The Wilted singer mentioned that the coordination among humans worked well until they decided "we're not animals", adding that things got bad after segregation between humans and animals was born.

Additionally, she also said that people putting their dogs in sweaters makes her feel guilty, given that she has dogs that need to stay warm as she has taken them out of their natural habitat.

Concluding her statement, Jackson stated that people have "bigger fish to fry" and that:

“We’re all animals. We’ve all got bodies. It’s not that big of a deal… Stop freaking out about n*pples man!”

This is not the first time Paris Jackson has addressed criticism about herself. In August 2023, the model and singer posted a tribute for her late father's 65th birthday wherein she tied her hair into a bun, revealing underarm hair.

On August 30, 2023, Jackson took to X to address the trolling that she had received over body hair. Additionally, she diverted the criticism to a prominent facial feature. The singer wrote:

"i wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair 🙄 i’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves...i was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline."

In the birthday tribute video to her late father Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson talked about how her father used to hate people acknowledging his birthday or wishing him when he was alive.

While Jackson received backlash for her sheer dress at the Paris Fashion Week, her look for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood‘s fall 2025 show became the talking point of multiple beauty and fashion portals.

The let down singer opted for makeup and hair inspired by Vivienne Westwood's 2012 Spring show featuring vibrant shades for the eyelids and a messy topknot hairstyle.

