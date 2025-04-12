"What in the transformer is this" — Missy Elliott leaves internet in awe as she transforms from a car to a robot during Coachella performance

American rapper and singer Missy Elliott performed at Coachella 2025 on April 11, 2025, wherein she wowed the audience with her hit tracks One Minute Man, Work It, and, The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly). In addition to her vocals, Missy's intricate costumes made headlines especially one wherein she transitioned from a car to a robot, leaving fans in awe.

Videos and photos of Missy's costume transition went viral on the internet and netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the same.

Comparing the singer's costume change to the superhit science fiction action films, an X user tweeted:

"What in the transformer is this"

"She looks like those transformer action figures that just stand up and turn into a human with a whole car hood on their back 😂" an X user commented

"Missy Elliot is an icon!!’ Now she’s transformer misdemeanor Elliot 🔥" another X user mentioned

"She always doing some kind of transformer thing 😭" an internet user stated

"She didn’t just perform—she transformed! Coachella will never be the same after this." another internet user said

On the other hand, some netizens weren't impressed with Missy's performance at the music festival:

"I think stuns is an overstatement." an X user tweeted

"She so damn cringey" a netizen mentioned

"This performance is whack 😭😭" another netizen commented

Missy Elliott becomes one of the first rappers to receive the National Medal of Arts

On October 21, 2024, Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah became the first rappers to be the recipients of the National Medal of Arts honor.

Missy attended the National Humanities Awards ceremony at the White House alongside Queen Latifah and the two made history.

After the award ceremony, the rapper took to X to express her emotions stating that she was "HUMBLY GRATEFUL" and crying tears of joy. She recalled the days when she wasn't as strong but survived through faith and prayer.

In another tweet, Missy congratulated fellow rapper Queen Latifah and thanked her for "kicking down doors" for the Work It rapper and other artists.

The official National Endowment for the Arts website mentioned Missy Elliott's personal statement on receiving the honor wherein she said that she didn't get where she was by herself.

Crediting her mother and collaborators as people she'd like to share the recognition with, Missy said:

"This honor also belongs to my mother, who believed in me and taught me to believe in myself; to my creative collaborators, who challenged and inspired me; and to the fans, who embraced the vision I dared to put out into the world. Thank you to all of them but most of all to the dreamers, the ones who feel like they don’t fit into a box—this is for you, too."

The rapper added that the art of making music isn't solely entertainment, but rather a reflection of the world. Missy Elliott described music as something that can "heal, unite, and inspire".

She also said that she hoped the moment of her receiving the accolade could remind people that dreams aren't too big, bold, or impossible to achieve.

While Missy Elliott performed at the Coachella 2025, she also embarked on the "Out Of This World - The Experience" tour in 2024 which covered multiple cities across North America.

