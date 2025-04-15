When did Tay-K get locked up? Prison saga explored as rapper's found guilty over 2017 murder

Rapper Tay-K was recently found guilty of a case associated with the 2017 murder of a photographer named Mark Anthony Saldivar. According to People Magazine, Mark was shot dead in San Antonio and was 23 at the time.
The incident happened inside a car where Tay reportedly attempted to steal from Mark, following which he allegedly fired shots at Anthony Saldivar. He was charged with capital murder but was found guilty of lesser offense of murder.
Tay-K appeared for a hearing for the Saldivar case on April 14, 2025, and his sentencing is yet to be decided by the jury, as per News 4 San Antonio. Based on the jury’s decision, Tay is expected to be sent to prison for somewhere between 5 and 99 years, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.
Also known as Taymor Travon McIntyre, the artist’s lawyer, John Hunter told the jury that the legal team was not attempting to portray Tay-K as a “saint.” He continued,
“I’m not asking you to forgive him for what he did. I’m just asking you to keep it all in perspective…”
People Magazine stated that Taymor’s legal team was not satisfied with the overall investigation of the case, claiming that it was entirely dependent on witnesses’ statements. Hunter also said that if Tay-K treated the victim like a “piece of trash,” it is not necessary that he should be treated in the same manner. John explained the same by saying,
“Yes, the Bible talks about ‘an eye for an eye’, but that’s the Old Testament and there is good news and it’s to turn the other cheek.”
Taymor was previously arrested in 2016 alongside six others on charges of capital murder and was sentenced to 55 years in 2019. These charges were linked to a home invasion and robbery case from 2016 in Mansfield, Texas, as reported by People Magazine.
Tay-K legal issues over the years: Arrest and sentencing explained
The Long Beach, California, native’s legal troubles took a worse turn when he was found guilty of murder in the Mansfield home invasion case in 2019. He was sentenced to 55 years. As mentioned, the accusations were linked to a robbery case where a 21-year-old man named Ethan Walker lost his life after being shot in the stomach, as per People Magazine.
The outlet also stated that a 15-year-old girl, whose identity remains unknown, reportedly approached Tay-K to get the supply of guns to be used in the robbery. The girl was additionally alleged to be the one who planned everything.
After being taken into custody in 2016, he managed to break free of the ankle monitor a year later, which was installed when he was put on house arrest. People Magazine stated that he reportedly shot Mark Anthony Saldivar after escaping and released a single titled The Race at the same time.
Tay-K was arrested in June 2017 in New Jersey, and while he was also charged with aggravated robbery, he pleaded guilty to the same. Apart from receiving a sentence of 55 years, Taymor was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.
According to People Magazine, McIntyre received separate sentences for the aggravated robbery, which included 30 years in prison and a fine of $5,000, alongside 13 years in prison and a fine of $3,000. Tay was originally taken into custody at the age of 16.
Tay-K’s last major project was Santana World, which came out back in 2017. His debut mixtape, #3Tay-K47, was released the same year, and he has an EP titled #LivingLikeLarry in his credits.