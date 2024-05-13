Where are ABBA members now? All you need to know about the Eurovision legends amid 2024 song contest absence

Eurovision 2024 was supposed to witness a performance by the band ABBA. However, fans were disappointed after a virtual version of the group, known as Abbatars, started performing instead, and they took to social media platforms to criticize the band's absence.

Notably, the hosts Malin Akerman and Petra Mode teased the group's arrival on stage before the Abbatars appeared, performing one of their most popular songs, Waterloo. The band had also hinted at their appearance at the event by sharing a TikTok video earlier in the week.

Notably, the group is known for their albums such as Super Trouper and The Visitors, and has been a recipient of different accolades. The band even holds a record of selling 380 million albums and singles around the world.

The group discontinued their performances in 1982, before becoming active again in 2016. Meanwhile, the band members were pursuing their respective solo careers.

Members of ABBA have all had successful solo careers

The popular band's members include Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. After reuniting in 2016, they even released a couple of albums and started touring again soon after.

The group released a new album, titled Voyage, which received positive feedback. While they did not release any major projects or appear on stage for a performance until 2016, here's what they have been doing so far:

1) Agnetha Fältskog collaborated with a few other singers, leading to some new projects

Agnetha Fältskog was a member of different bands before she joined ABBA. In 1967, she released her first single, Jag var sa kar. She became a member of ABBA in 1971. While the band discontinued performing in 1982, she was dealing with other problems related to her personal life when she separated from another band member, Björn Ulaveus.

Fältskog's solo career took off after the split, making her a popular face among the public. She released five albums in 1983, starting with Wrap Your Arms Around Me. Her last release was a reissued version of her project, A+. Furthermore, she went on a long break during the '90s as she had to battle with problems such as her mother's demise.

2) Björn Ulvaeus worked on a musical and split from his wife two years ago

Björn Ulvaeus served as a guitarist and vocalist for ABBA when the group was active. He contributed to a majority of the singles released by the group, such as He Is Your Brother, Another Town Another Train, She's My Kind of Girl, and more. He was married to Agnetha Fältskog from 1971 to 1980.

Starting in 1982, Ulvaeus joined Tim Rice to write a musical, titled Chess. He worked in two more musicals and was involved with projects such as the jukebox musical film, A Piece of My Heart. Following his split from Fältskog, he tied the knot with Lena Kallersjo, and the duo separated in 2022.

3) Benny Andersson produced a few albums and pursued a solo career

Benny Andersson gained recognition for his work as a writer and producer for all the albums released by ABBA. The group's last album before they reportedly disbanded was The Visitors, which reached 29th spot on the US Billboard 200.

He worked with Ulaveus on the musical Chess and later served as a producer for albums released by Bjorn and Benny. As a solo artist, Andersson released an album with Klinga, mina klockor, in 1987 followed by November 1989.

He now performs in a band named Orkester.

4) Anni-Frid Lyngstad released a solo album and continued her performances at different events

Before joining ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad worked with groups such as Evald Ek's Orchestra and released her debut album, Frida, in 1971. Her second album, Frida ensam, came out in 1975 and she later joined ABBA as a vocalist.

Anni-Frid's third album, Something's Going On, was released the same year when ABBA disbanded and it broke records in terms of sales, with 11 songs on its soundtrack. In 1984, she released another album, Shine, which also became successful. She even performed at various occasions such as the Stockholm Water Festival.

As per ABBA's website, she is now immersed in charity work.