Where is 'Adrienne From Brooklyn' now? Paul McCartney’s TikTok response to fan from 60 years ago causes family to identify her

Singer and songwriter of The Beatles, Paul McCartney has announced a photography exhibition called Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm which will be held at Brooklyn Museum from May 3, 2024, to August 18, 2024.

Taking a creative and light-hearted take on inviting people to witness the photographic display, Paul McCartney shared a video on TikTok and Instagram on May 3, 2024. The video opens with the still of a fan from the 1960s calling herself "Adrienne from Brooklyn". She proclaims her liking for McCartney and says that she loves him from all her heart.

Right after the snippet, Paul McCartney mentions—

"Hey, Adrienne. Listen, it's Paul. I saw your video. I'm in Brooklyn now. I'm in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it."

The TikTok video received a response from Adreienne's family and the girl in the video has been identified as Adrienne D’Onofrio- a mother of four who died in 1992. One of Adreienne's children Nicole D'Onofrio Panepinto replied to McCartney's video via a TikTok video stating that their mother may have very well been the Adrienne from Brooklyn the Beatles singer is looking for.

"Adrienne from Brooklyn was our mom"— Fan's family appreciates Paul McCartney's gesture of mentioning her

After posting a TikTok video of identifying their mother Adrienne in Paul McCartney’s recent video, All four of Adrienne's children—one brother and three sisters—sat around a table in another video, talking about how their late mother was a Beatles fan while the band's music played in the background.

Panepinto, the late Adrienne's youngest daughter, mentioned that the family came across a YouTube video mentioning “Adrienne from Brooklyn” in 2016.

She also mentioned that despite their brother urging the siblings to go public with the same, they decided not to. However, Paul McCartney's video changed her perspective which she believes is a sign for the family to identify themselves as Adrienne from Brooklyn's family.

Panepinto told The Post—

“I feel like it’s a sign. Seeing this now, it’s a sign from her that, ‘I’m still with you guys.’"

Adrienne's son John D’Onofrio is a retired cop who mentioned in the TikTok video of the siblings that their mother must've been about 12-14 years old when The Beatles came to the U.S.A. He also remembered his mother telling him that she skipped school to go see the band.

He also mentioned that since Adrienne passed away in 1992, she wouldn't have been aware of the video. John D'Onofrio also mentioned that he recalls one of his late mother's record album sleeves with 'Adrienne and Paul' written in a heart.

About McCartney's photograph exhibition

In other news, the photographic display at Brooklyn Museum features McCartney’s documentation of The Beatles’ historic first visit to America in 1964, making it a compilation of visual and musical arts.

The Brooklyn Museum also shared a post announcing the same, the caption of which mentions that one can’t sum up the 1960s without mentioning the impact of The Beatles who captured the hearts of millions.