Where was Emilia Perez shot? Everything to know about Selena Gomez's highly-anticipated musical crime comedy

Selena Gomez is bringing her acting and singing talents to the forefront with Emilia Perez. The Love On singer stars as Jessie in Jacques Audiard's musical crime comedy. The movie was reportedly set to shoot in Mexico but was later filmed near Paris, as per Audiard's wishes.

This musical marks Gomez's first acting project in Spanish. Previously, Gomez had revealed that she wasn't very confident about speaking in Spanish, let alone acting in an award-winning movie. Emilia Perez premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 11 and received a rapturous response from the audience.

Everything to know about Selena Gomez's award-winning Emilia Perez

Selena Gomez and her crew are winning hearts with their new movie Emilia Perez. This musical comedy set in the gangster world stars Zoe Saldaña (Rita), a frustrated lawyer, Selena Gomez (Jessie) Emilia's wife, Édgar Ramírez (Gustavo) a dangerous love interest and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Perez), the cartel boss who longs to leave behind the life of crime. From a gender-affirming surgery to melodrama and social realism, Emilia Perez offers a rich tapestry of themes.

In an interview with Variety, Audiard revealed that the film was initially inspired by Mexico, with shooting scheduled to begin in 2022. However, due to scheduling conflicts among the cast, the filming was delayed by six months, eventually taking place in France. Audiard also mentioned that while primarily shot in Paris, he reconstructed the interior scenes with an "Authentic Mexican backdrop."

During an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair on May 20, Selena Gomez spoke about the film and revealed that she doesn't yet understand her "full abilities." She stated:

"It takes people taking a risk on me like Jacques did. It worked because he doesn't know me."

In a carousel post shared by the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum on Instagram, she shared pictures from her time while filming in Paris. She added:

"Working on this film has completely changed my life."

The Spanish-language musical, which prominently features women, reportedly received the biggest standing ovations at the Cannes Festival. As per Deadline, the cast received an 11-minute standing ovation and moved beauty mogul and singer Gomez to tears.

Selena Gomez opened up about her experiences of Emilia Perez

During the Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez and co-actress Zoe Saldana spoke to Pathe France about Emilia Perez. The Monte Carlo actress revealed that she "couldn't have imagined" being there five years ago.

Gomez spoke about how this movie was a game-changer in her career. She said:

"I have never done any sort of dance or musical like this before, so I had a blast."

Speaking about her biggest takeaways, the Lose You To Love Me singer expressed that it was a "learning experience" for everyone and added:

"I am just so proud that we did it!"

Selena Gomez added another feather to her cap with her role in the Hulu series, Only Murders In The Building. The singer and actress stepped out of her comfort zone and also won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for Emilia Perez. The film is set to premiere in France on August 21, 2024.