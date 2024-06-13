Where to get tickets for All Things Go Fest NYC 2024? Lineup & all you need to know

The All Things Go Fest is expanding to NYC for the first time this fall with the tickets available starting this Thursday, June 13. The annual fest's NYC run will be on September 28 and 29, at the 13,000-capacity Forest Hills Stadium.

People interested in attending the two-day festival can visit the official website to sign up for the presale. The registered members will receive a link to the presale right before it begins at 10 a.m. EDT this Thursday. A general on-sale for the tickets will also start at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 14.

Reneé Rapp, MUNA, and Chappell Roan will headline The All Things Go Fest NYC on day one. The 'female-forward' festival also features performances from Soccer Mommy, Towa Bird, and Holly Humberstone on the first day.

The annual festival at the Forest Hills Stadium will be headlined by Reneé Rapp (Image via Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Speaking to Forbes about the ever-popular fest last year, Stephen Vallimarescu, fest promoter commented:

“I think we really lean into… the fact that there is a very specific identity around this festival. I think we don’t take ourselves too seriously. The festival community doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it’s about music. And I think the thing that’s special and that we pride ourselves in..”

All Things Go Fest NYC 2024 full lineup and more

The first run of the All Things Go Fest NYC beginning on September 28 will be a one-of-a-kind event packed with rock, pop, and R&B performances. From Del Water Gap to Coco & Clair Clair, the fall festival comprises an all-female and non-binary lineup on both days.

While MUNA, Rapp, and Roan will headline the first day of the fest in NYC, the second day has headliners from Janelle Monáe, Ethel Cain, and Julien Baker. The second day of the New York City festival will also include additional performances from Samia, Indigo DeSouza, Mannequin Pussy, Annie DiRusso, and Maisie Peters.

Most of the artists performing at the New York City festival will also perform at the simultaneous run of the All Things Go Fest in Maryland. The Maryland Fest is to be hosted at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, with repeating acts from Janelle Monáe, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, and Maisie Peters, among others.

While the All Things Go Fest in Maryland includes performances from 36 artists, the New York City run has acts from 16 artists. As of the writing, a full setlist for the fest has not come out yet, but fans can expect performances of the latest releases, major hits, and all-time favorites by these artists.

The All Things Go Fest headlined by Janelle Monáe, Ethel Cain, and Julien Baker on the second day in NYC (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The full lineup of the All Things Go Fest in New York City includes:

Reneé Rapp

MUNA

Chappell Roan

Holly Humberstone

Soccer Mommy

Del Water Gap

Coco & Clair Clair

Towa Bird

Janelle Monáe

Ethel Cain

Julien Baker

Mannequin Pu**y

Samia

Maisie Peters

Indigo DeSouza

Annie DiRusso

People looking forward to attending the All Things Go Fest in NYC can choose from three ticket options - General Admission Bowl, GA Floor, and VIP Garden.

Starting at $149, the GA Bowl tickets include access to seats in the stadium bowl, merch pop-ups, cash bars, curated food, water refills, and wine bars. The GA Floor tickets starting at over $239 come with access to the stadium floor directly facing the main stage and offer similar benefits to the GA Bowl tickets.

The VIP Garden tickets start at $499 and offer access to the backstage garden lounge with private restrooms and cash bars. Paired with all the benefits of the general admission tickets, they also include early entry access and a VIP entry lane.