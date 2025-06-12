Where did K Michelle go to college? Yodelling scholarship and roots explored as country singer subtly shuts down music reporter 

Country artist K Michelle, whose real name is Kimberly Michelle Pate, recently shut down an interviewer who claimed she "didn’t grow up with country music." During her appearance on the American Songwriter’s Day 2 recap video of CMA Fest 2025 last week, a reporter implied the songstress was a newcomer to the country genre, inquiring about her journey to country.

Pate, who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, set the record straight about her connection to the genre. She gracefully replied:

"I did grow up in country music," adding, "I'm from Memphis, Tennessee. I got a scholarship for yodeling; that's how I paid for college."

In a June 2011 interview with The Urban Daily, Kimberly revealed she attended Florida A&M University on a music scholarship, which she obtained by yodeling during her audition.

For the unversed, K Michelle rose to fame starring on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (first two seasons). She also boasts a successful R&B career, with an NAACP and Soul Train Music Award each for best new artist and four BET Award nominations to her credit.

"I was told I could not sing country music because I was Black"—K Michelle about always having an association with country music

In the interview, K Michelle explained that many people (including the reporter) believed her start in country music was during her 2023 Naomi Judd tribute performance. Pate joined Jelly Roll to sing Love Can Build A Bridge at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards. Notably, she and Judd's family reached out to her for the same.

K Michelle (a.k.a. Puddin) asserted that the genre was always a "thing" for her, adding that she didn't "fly" there; she "grew" there (referring to Tennessee as well as country music). She continued:

"I was told I could not sing country music because I was Black, but it was something I had always been doing and will continue to do."

Puddin continued to express her delight at being able to "sing the songs" of "who (she was)." She added:

"I’m happy that people like you are just discovering me though."

When the interviewer noted that the songstress was unknown on contemporary country radio, K Michelle fired back:

"Well, you don’t hear a lot of women in contemporary radio, period, right now. And you really don’t hear Black ones, but you will."

Pate was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, known for giving birth to notable pioneers in country music. According to a profile on the Can't Raise a Man crooner, Hollywood Life relayed that she attended Overton High School and was a freshman attendant of the Homecoming Royalty at 18.

In a 2011 interview with The Urban Daily, Puddin revealed she attended Florida A&M University on a music scholarship, which she got for yodeling. Recalling the moment, the singer explained:

"It's a HBCU (historically black colleges and universities), so they weren't used to that. I sang other songs as well, but I yodeled and they gave me a scholarship."

Per the outlet, while studying there, K Michelle gave birth to her son, Chase Bowman. However, she didn't let that stop her from graduating on time. Elsewhere during the interview, the singer described herself as someone who played the "piano," loved "country music," and sang "ballads."

Puddin at the CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

According to Hollywood Life, following graduation, several institutions accepted her into their respective law school programs. However, she chose to pursue a career in music. Per the publication, K Michelle trained under vocal coach Bob Westbrook (who has trained the likes of Britney Spears, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake).

Following the success of her VH1 reality show, K Michelle signed with Atlantic Records in 2013, releasing her debut album, Rebellious Soul, the same year. However, the songstress had been recording music since the late 2000s.

At the time, she was signed to Jive Records. In 2009, she dropped her first R&B-charting single, Fakin' It, a collab with Missy Elliott. Her other early singles include hits like Fallin, I Just Can't Do This, and How Many Times. She was set to release her debut album, Pain Medicine, but it was scrapped after Jive Records shut down in 2011.

According to Hollywood Life, K Michelle has credited incarcerated R&B musician R. Kelly as her "mentor." Further, according to Bet.com, she was once called the "female R. Kelly."

K Michelle made waves in 2024 when she signed with BMG Nashville, a major independent country music label. According to Blast, she was currently in the final stages of production of her upcoming debut country-themed album, Outlaw Music.

According to Revolt, Pate noted that the project would focus on the genre's "foundational sounds." She asserted that it would feature the version of country she grew up listening to.

Pate's single Tennessee from the project is available to stream online.

