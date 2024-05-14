Where was Stevie Wonder born? Net worth, nationality, and all about the legendary singer as he relocates to Ghana

Musician Stevie Wonder was awarded citizenship in Ghana on May 13, 2024, by the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo. The singer, who was found blind at the time of birth, was born in Saginaw, Michigan. Despite this, Stevie trained himself in different musical instruments at a very young age, which contributed to his successful career in the world of music.

The citizenship was presented to Wonder in a ceremony organized at the Jubilee House located in Accra. Akufo-Addo also confirmed the news through a tweet posted the following day.

In a separate statement shared on the website of the Presidency Republic of Ghana, Nana addressed Stevie's music, saying that it has left an impression on many people around the world. He further stated:

"From his timeless classics, that have become anthems of hope and inspiration, to his tireless advocacy for the rights of persons with disabilities, Stevie Wonder has touched the lives of countless individuals, and left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness."

Notably, the Happy Street singer appeared in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey around three years ago, where he expressed his desire to shift to Ghana permanently.

Stevie Wonder accumulated a lot of wealth from his work as a musician

Also known as Stevland Hardaway Morris, he has added a lot of credits under his name over the years. As per CelebrityNetWorth, his musical projects are the main source of income, and Wonder's net worth stands at $200 million.

While Stevie's singing skill is always praised by the public, he underwent training in instruments such as piano and harmonica at a very young age. During the 1960s, he even added a lot of albums under his name, which turned out to be highly successful.

The artist's first album was titled The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie, and this led to a lineup of more successful projects. Stevie Wonder's last project, A Time to Love, came out around 19 years ago, and it grabbed the 5th spot on the US Billboard 200.

In terms of his assets, the Alfie singer currently owns a luxurious house located in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. As per CelebrityNetWorth, the entire property is built on 20,000 sq. ft. of land, and Wonder bought it for $14 million in 2021. He previously purchased another mansion at the same spot and later listed it for sale at $8.199 million.

Stevie Wonder got his breakthrough during the 1980s, when his albums surpassed the success of the rest of the projects. The best album on his list was Hotter than July, which had 10 songs on the soundtrack. Furthermore, it was at the top of the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200.

The record producer has additionally invested in humanitarian causes. He is a supporter of the Charge Against Hunger campaign, sponsored by American Express.

Stevie Wonder spent most of his childhood in Michigan

The songwriter is an American, considering that he grew up in the U.S. As mentioned, Wonder was blind from the time he was born. The reason for the same was excessive oxygen in the incubator where he was kept, and it led to a complication known as retinopathy of prematurity.

Although he lost his vision, Wonder used to listen to the radio during his childhood. This helped him learn to play musical instruments, and he eventually joined the record label Motown Records when he was 12 years old.

In 2012, Stevie Wonder told The Guardian that his blindness has never been a disadvantage and added:

"I am what I am. I love me! And I don't mean that egotistically – I love that God has allowed me to take whatever it was that I had and to make something out of it."

While speaking to David Letterman three years later, he stated that being blind has been beneficial since he could act like he cannot see anything despite that he can.