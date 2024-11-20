Where is Tory Lanez now? Rapper's claim that gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion has gone missing debunked by California AG

Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison in August 2023 after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party in Los Angeles in 2020. According to a report by RapUp dated October 14, 2023, Lanez was transferred to California Correctional Institute, a super-maximum security facility in Tehachapi, California.

In October 2024, Tory Lanez's attorneys filed a petition claiming that the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion cannot be located and hence cannot undergo DNA or forensic testing.

According to a report by Complex dated November 19, 2024, the Attorney General of California responded to Lanez's claim about the LAPD misplacing the gun and stated:

“Petitioner has not satisfied his burden of providing reasonably available documentary evidence that would support his factual assertions. His failure to do so is especially significant in this case because his unsupported claim that the LAPD has misplaced or lost evidence is demonstrably false."

The court documents comprising the California AG's response also state:

“Nevertheless, respondent notes that additional DNA testing in this case could not possibly establish a claim of actual innocence.”

Additionally, reporter Megan Cuniff took to X on November 20, 2024, sharing that the state has officially debunked Lanez's claim about the missing gun. The court document in Cuniff's tweet reads:

“That query showed that Evidence and Property Management Division has the firearm, the firearm magazine, and all the bullet casings and the bullet fragments...are still in the Los Angeles Police Department's custody."

"His actions to publicize this failed effort are likely tied to the appeal of his criminal conviction": Tory Lanez's ex-attorney comments on rapper filing ethics complaint

According to a report by TMZ dated October 28, 2024, Tory Lanez filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney Shawn Holley alleging that she didn't act in Lanez's best interests during the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial.

Lanez claimed that Shawn Holley had connections to the management company Roc Nation managing Megan Thee Stallion stating that Holley was a principal producer on Hulu's Reasonable Doubt which is loosely based on Holley's life as a celeb attorney. Additionally, Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion's track Savage Remix featured on season 2 of the Hulu series.

Lanez claimed that Holley abandoned him, at a key point in his trial, just five days before his guilty verdict, and showcased emails between himself and the celeb attorney. The emails suggest that Holley refused to move forward with a new and different defense and said she had a scheduling conflict with Lanez's trial date. He also claimed he paid between $200K-$300K to retain Holley's services. Tory Lanez demanded that the California State Bar take disciplinary action against Holley in addition to which he wants the celeb attorney to return his money.

Commenting on Lanez's claims, Shawn Holley told TMZ:

"Mr. Peterson brought these meritless claims to the State Bar over a year ago and they were summarily rejected and the matter was promptly closed. His actions to publicize this failed effort are likely tied to the appeal of his criminal conviction, for which I wish him well."

Additionally, Holley denied having any ties to Roc Nation and dismissed any links between the Reasonable Doubt series and the American entertainment company.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot at an after-party at Kylie Jenner's residence on July 12, 2020. While Lanez pleaded not guilty, a jury convicted him of three felony charges including carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

