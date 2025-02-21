Who is A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina? Attorney claims the rapper and Rihanna promised to name their next child after him

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have seemingly deciided they would name their next child after Joe Tacopina, the former's lawyer. Notably, the news comes after charges of felony assault and semiautomatic firearm against Rocky were dropped on February 18, 2025.

According to Joe’s LinkedIn profile, Tacopina has worked with different firms as an attorney over the years and is currently a senior partner and lead trial attorney at the Law Offices of Tacopina Seigel & DeOreo. He joined the firm in 1994.

While A$AP Rocky was acquitted of the accusations, Joe Tacopina spoke to Extra on Wednesday, February 19, saying that the situation could have been different since there were two charges against Rocky.

“I knew there were two counts, and you know, I've seen odd things happen in jury verdicts where they could split the verdict. And so after the first not guilty, I’m laser-focused on the clerk to hear that second count. And I look to my right, he’s gone. And I didn’t know, I didn’t know he left. He was just gone. I was like, I said to my partner, ‘Did he leave?’… And I see him on top of Rihanna… I couldn’t process quickly enough.”

Joe Tacopina also recalled the moment when the charges were removed, saying that he had a fear that it would be embarrassing “if the second count doesn’t go well.” Tacopina disclosed how Rocky and Rihanna expressed their gratitude to him and said:

“Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe.’”

According to People magazine, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s two other children, RZA and Riot, also came during the trial that happened at the Los Angeles-based Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Joe Tacopina has been active as an attorney for several years

Joe Tacopina’s LinkedIn profile stated that he first obtained a B.S.B.A. degree at Skidmore College. He then completed his studies at the Quinnipiac University School of Law and Harvard University School of Law Professor under the Trial Advocacy Program.

Tacopina started his career as the Vice President of A.S. Roma in 2011, serving the position for around three years. He later became the President of Bologna F.C. and joined Venezia F.C. in the same position around four years later.

As mentioned, Joe is currently working at the Law Offices of Tacopina Seigel & DeOreo and has been the President of S.P.A.L. for around four years.

Joe Tacopina’s LinkedIn profile says that he has a long list of clients, which includes popular personalities from the world of politics and entertainment, such as Donald Trump, Ne-Yo, Sarah Wallace, and more.

His work has been praised by media outlets like CNN and ABC and his LinkedIn bio also reads:

“Mr. Tacopina skyrocketed in the legal profession since his early days as a prosecutor for the Kings County District Attorney’s Office. After entering private practice, Mr. Tacopina displayed his talent not only for criminal defense law, but also in public and press relations, which he has elevated to a new level in the criminal defense field.”

The Brooklyn, New York native’s name has been added to the lists of the top lawyers chosen by outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter and New York Magazine.

He had fought more than 100 cases over the years and also represented Kimberly Guilfoyle in association with the January 6 congressional hearings.

Apart from his work as an attorney, Tacopina has been featured on a reality show titled You the Jury.

He also received various awards from organizations such as the National Italian American Bar Association and New York State's Commission for Social Justice.

