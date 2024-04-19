Who is Aaron Dessner? Musician collaborated with Taylor Swift as songwriter for The Tortured Poets Department

Aaron Dessner, the founding member of The National, has teamed up with global superstar Taylor Swift as a songwriter for her latest project, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the duo has collaborated. Previously, they worked on tracks including Cardigan, Right Where You Left Me, Ivy, and No Body, No Crime. Dessner, who had worked with Swift on Speak Now, wrote a long post in July 2023 congratulating the latter. He wrote:

"Huge Congratulations to my friend @taylorswift on the release of her version of Speak Now. I had the absolute pleasure and honor of producing three vault tracks on the Album with Taylor."

On February 5, 2024, Swift announced the release date of her new album via Instagram with a couplet titled All's Fair in Love and Poetry.

Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift first met in 2014, and since then, the duo have been collaborating and enjoying working together.

Aaron Dessner co-founded The National in 1999

Aaron Dessner, the musician (Image via Getty)

Born on April 23, 1976, in Ohio, United States, Aaron Dessner is a musician, songwriter, and producer known for his work with the indie rock band The National, with whom he recorded nine studio albums.

In 1998, Dessner's early band, Project Nim, disbanded, and the Devendorf brothers invited him to join The National. A year later, in 1999, Dessner co-founded The National with his twin brother Bryce Dessner and friends Matt Berninger, Scott Devendorf, and Bryan Devendorf. The band has garnered recognition for its emotionally charged music, rich instrumentation, and introspective lyrics.

In addition to his role in the band, Aaron Dessner has collaborated with many artists, showcasing his versatility as a musician. He has co-written or co-produced songs for artists such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams, Michael Stipe, and Sharon Van Etten.

Dessner's collaboration with Taylor Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore brought him further acclaim and recognition, as both received nominations for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Beyond his work with The National, the artist continues to pursue various musical projects and collaborations. He is married to Stine Wengler and shares three children.

The duo Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift have collaborated on a new album

Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, featured a collaboration with her friend Aaron Dessner, a celebrated American musician.

The duo announced the release on their Instagram, with Dessner mentioning that he is excited to collaborate with his "dear friend," Swift. In a lengthy Instagram post, he noted:

"I'm so excited and honored to share that I have contributed to my dear friend and collaborator @taylorswift's brilliant 11th album — a 31-song double album/anthology called The Tortured Poets Department."

Aaron Dessner further suggested that working on the songs began more than two years ago. He also highlighted that the songs have evolved in ways that are now more beautiful and unexpected. Reflecting on their work journey, Dessner said it's been four years since their first collaboration. He jotted:

"It's hard to believe Taylor and I have now recorded over 60 songs together (17 across this anthology!!) in the 4 years since we began working together on Folklore in 2020. I am forever grateful to Taylor for sharing her insane talents with and trusting me with her music."

Dessner and Swift first crossed paths in March 2014 on the set of Saturday Night Live, where The National was featured as a musical guest. Swift's close friend, Lena Dunham, hosted the show.

In 2019, the duo met again in Prospect Park. In an interview with Pitchfork in 2020, Dessner revealed that Swift "talked a lot" with his brother, and this interaction led them to realize how much of a fan she was of their work. He said:

"She was there with Antoni [Porowski] from Queer Eye. She talked a lot with my brother and me. That's when we realized how much of a fan she was and how lovely and down to earth."

He further revealed that Swift reached out to him at the end of April 2019 to co-write songs with her. Later in 2020, the duo released 11 songs, including Seven and Hoax. Since then, the duo has partnered many times.