Who is Cardi B beefing with? All about BIA as rapper addresses feud in latest Instagram live session

Cardi B has been involved in a dispute with rapper BIA, also known as Bianca Miquela Landrau. The beef started this year when Cardi B sampled Missy Elliott's song She's a B*tch for her single, Like What (Freestyle). A few listeners reportedly claimed that Cardi's song was similar to BIA's track, I'm That B*tch.

Miquela Landrau appeared on an Instagram Live session in March 2023 where she said:

"I didn't switch up on anybody because I don't know Cardi in real life. I've never met Cardi, we've never had a conversation. I don't have no issues with her. It's all love, but I don't know her."

Meanwhile, Cardi B addressed the dispute through Instagram Live on June 1, 2024, saying that although she had spoken to Miquela Landrau, the conversation started aggressively. She stated that both of them were "coming" at each other and continued:

"Then I called her back because I'm so appalled at the fact that she thinks that I'm copying her or that I'm stealing from her because there's nothing that she do that I like. I don't like her music. I don't like her style. I don't like how she look. I don't like nothing about her. I don't even see the b*tch."

BIA has gained recognition for her EPs and mixtapes over the years: Career and other details explained

The Medford, Massachusetts native has been active in the world of rapping for approximately ten years. She has accumulated a huge fanbase through her work and even won awards for the same. Boston.com states that she completed her graduation from Medford High School.

While speaking to Boston.com in 2014, she said that people hardly know anything about how it feels to be raised in Boston. She added that people underestimate the place and continued:

"I feel like they think we're so detached from everywhere else and we're a melting pot just like New York or California. There's so many people that come in and out of Boston and it effects our style, not only how we dress, how we talk."

Although BIA released several singles over the years, two of them have been the most successful, which include Whip It and Best on Earth. She even collaborated with L Balvin in a single titled Safari, which received positive feedback from critics and audiences.

She has released three EPs in her career, starting with Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado in 2018. This was followed by For Certain and Really Her in 2020 and 2023. There are several singles in her credits such as Cover Girl, Besito, Sixteen, and I'm That B*tch. In a conversation with Nylon magazine in 2018, BIA described herself by saying:

"I don't really like to go into spiels about who I am. I'm a girl's girl. I represent women with everything that I do. That's really what it is. That energy has to really feed and resonate with other women."

Megan Thee Stallion's new remix created more problems between Cardi B and BIA

The beef between both rappers took a different turn on May 31, 2024, when Megan Thee Stallion released a remix of the single Wanna Be, which also features Cardi. The song seemingly featured lyrics by Cardi that were targeted at Miquela Landrau, and they stated:

"Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the self, IKEA / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B*tch please, don't nobody wanna be ya."

BIA posted a tweet in response the same day, where she wrote:

"B*tchs is wach. B*tchs is trash. I should hang b*tchs right over my knee, the way I be puttin my belt to they a*******s."

Miquela Landrau additionally shared a video in another tweet, which featured a battle between her and Cardi. It shows that the public was cheering for Bianca instead of Cardi, seemingly proving that the latter failed to leave an impression on the audience. On the other hand, Cardi did not reply to any of the tweets.