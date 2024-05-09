Who was Costa Titch? Cause of death revealed as South African rapper passes away at 28

Costa Titch's cause of death was recently disclosed through his official Instagram page. The news comes almost a year after he passed away on March 11, 2023, while performing at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. The Nelspruit, Mpumalanga native gained recognition for his albums such as Made in Africa.

The latest statement shared on Titch's social media page reads:

"Amidst speculations, our team and family have collaborated with pathologists to unveil the true cause of his passing. The post-mortem examination revealed significant strain on Costa's heart, unbeknownst to him, compounded by enduring stress and fatigue. This culmination likely led to an irregular heartbeat, triggering the seizure that claimed his life."

The statement even mentioned that Costa Titch left an influence on a lot of people and the world of music. It ended by stating:

"In this time of mourning, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering love and support. Let us continue to honor his legacy together."

The comments section was flooded with tributes from Costa's fans, who offered condolences to his family. One of them wrote that his legacy will continue with the public's attraction to his music and videos.

Costa Titch was additionally known for his work as a dancer: Career and other details explored

Before establishing himself in the world of rapping, Costa Titch became popular for his dancing skills. He even shared a lot of dance videos on Instagram and TikTok, which contributed to expanding his fanbase at a very young age. On the other hand, he also developed an interest in rapping in that period.

He was also a member of a group called New Age Steez and they performed in a lot of international platforms. The team later participated in the Hip Hop International Dance Competition and managed to grab the 14th spot.

Following his victory at the contest, in an interview with Red Bull, he revealed how he realized his passion for rapping. He said:

"I realized that my passion lay more within the artist than within the dance industry. It was never easy, especially when you've achieved a lot in one field. When you make that transition, it's a bit hard to convince the people that have been following you."

Costa Titch became famous with the release of his first album, Made In Africa. Despite being a debut project, it received positive feedback. He continued his successful journey with multiple singles and a few of them broke records in terms of viewership.

Apart from the solo projects, he joined singers such as Akon for collaborative songs. Titch finalized a deal with the latter's record label Konvict Kulture and he announced the same through a social media post as well.

Costa Titch collapsed on stage during the Ultra Music Festival

As mentioned, Costa Titch was performing at the Ultra Music Festival before his death. Videos recorded at the event captured the moment when Titch fell.

As per NBC, after someone helped pick him up, he reportedly fell again and his family later posted a tribute on Instagram, where they thanked the emergency responders and everyone else who were present with Titch.

They also wrote:

"As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves."

The family also described Costa as a "galvanizing voice amongst South Africa's amapiano scene" and a person who was an expert in singing and dancing.