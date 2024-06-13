Who is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.? All about Beyoncé’s nephew

Beyoncé isn't the only famous person in the Knowles family. Her sister, Solange Knowles, has also made a name for herself with her singing and songwriting talents. Now, her 19-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., is gaining fame with his work in the modeling and fashion industry.

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. is the son of Solange and her ex-husband Daniel Smith. The 19-year-old made his debut in modeling with an appearance at the Luar Fall 2024 fashion show on February 13, 2024.

Despite belonging to a family of superstars, the teen has always kept a low profile and has varied interests, including modeling, making music, and playing basketball. Although he has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram, Beyoncé's nephew only has two posts in his Instagram profile.

Trending

Everything to know about Beyoncé's nephew Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. belongs to the superstar Knowles family. Born in 2004 to Solange Knowles and Daniel Smith, the 19-year-old grew up in the limelight but has always kept a low profile.

Julez got his first gig at age 3 from his grandfather, Matthew Knowles. His grandfather selected him as the face of his line of hip-hop-inspired toys, Baby Jamz, created by Music World Entertainment.

His next modeling exposure came when he was six years old. In 2011, he accompanied Solange Knowles to the Open House Gallery for an event by I.N.C International Concepts Clothing to declare Anna Della Russo their new guest editor-at-large.

Over the years, he has accompanied his family members to many high-profile events. In 2011, he was also present at the Billboard Music Awards to cheer for Beyoncé as she received the Millennial Award.

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Show (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC)

Julez has often been seen at events with his aunt Beyoncé and has clicked photos with hip-hop juggernauts like Meghan Thee Stallion. In 2020, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z threw a birthday party for her nephew at her Bel-Air mansion.

However, the teenager wasn't always interested in fashion and modeling. Growing up, he revealed that he was obsessed with playing basketball. In a 2019 interview with 97.9 The Box, the 19-year-old confessed basketball was his 'life' and that he spent most of his time playing the sport. In the same interview, he disclosed he was learning to produce music.

"Basketball. That’s my life like that’s all I do, basketball and school," revealed Julez.

Despite his star-studded family, Julez maintains a low profile on social media. Although the 19-year-old has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram, he has posted only twice on the platform.

His first post shows him modeling for Heliot Emil, while the second post is him promoting the world premiere of his Beyoncé's film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

'Bro That's Just Like, My Auntie'- Julez once opened up about his relationship with Beyoncé

Julez (center) at the 2016 ESSENCE Festival (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)

In a June 2023 TikTok live, the 19-year-old was asked about his dynamic with his aunt. In response, Julez took time to answer several questions and provided witty responses to many of them.

Julez revealed that Beyoncé is like a regular aunt to him, and he doesn't have that awe factor because of his natural upbringing in a star-studded family.

“I don’t look at her as, I mean, of course, I know, but bro, that’s just like my auntie. Just like how your auntie is your auntie,” added the teenager.

Furthermore, he was asked about the pressure that came with being born into the Knowles family. However, the teenager seemed nonchalant and said he was always 'chilling.'

"For real though, I be chillin’, ya’ll wouldn’t even understand, like I will really be chillin’. I’m the ultimate chiller,” revealed Julez.

Fans loved his witty responses and filled the comment section with appreciation and praise for the 19-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback