Suge Knight has recently claimed about his alleged liaison with Daz Dillinger's wife Maria Watkins while appearing for an interview with The Art of Dialogue on March 19, 2025.

Ad

Knight and Dillinger have had issues with each other on different occasions, including when Maria Watkins and Snoop Dogg's mother Beverly Green sued Suge Knight in 2003 on charges of making false claims in a single titled Tha Row, included in the soundtrack of a film, Dysfunktional Family, as per All Hip Hop.

Suge Knight recalled Daz Dillinger's journey over the years in the latest conversation, saying that when he met Daz for the first time, Dillinger was not a rapper or record producer.

Ad

Trending

"I gave him an opportunity. He did well with that opportunity. Daz did great things from death roll and myself. And I used to be the guy that they would call when Daz trying to kill himself. I will show up sometimes and then he's about to do it. I go talk him out of it."

Ad

Ad

Suge Knight continued speaking about Daz Dillinger, claiming that they did "great things" together, including that he gave cars to Dillinger and never charged him for the same. Knight also opened up about the one particular mistake he committed while maintaining a close relationship with Daz, adding that he owes an apology for destroying Daz's confidence.

"Every time Daz fall in love with a b*tch, he bringing by his b*tch, she become my b*tch. His wife become mine and he would have to ask me, call me, and ask could he give his wife permission to be nice to him or then they have to bribe her and beg her and say 'I check you out later on.' Let's give Daz some p**sy."

Ad

Notably, Daz or Maria have not shared any response to the viral interview until now.

Daz Dillinger once claimed that he reportedly threatened Suge Knight in the past

In April 2023, Daz claimed in an interview with Home Grown Media Group that he once threatened Suge Knight with a screwdriver. The incident reportedly occurred in 1997 when Daz was trying to get paid by Suge, then CEO of Death Row Records.

Ad

Daz Dillinger opened up on the time when he approached Suge Knight for the payment, saying that the check amount was reportedly around $2.3 million.

"I had everybody in they office hemmed up against the wall, n*gga. We on mushrooms. We in that muthaf*cka lit! N*gga in the corner laughing. I felt a little something, n*gga, I ran, ahhh! Had a big a*s muthaf*ckin' diesel screwdriver. You know them big long diesel screwdrivers?"

Ad

Daz said that he was accompanied by rapper Kurupt at the time and the payment was for Nate Dogg's single Just Doggin, which came out a year before Dillinger reportedly threatened Suge.

Ad

Dillinger also recalled when he met Suge Knight in the office, saying that the latter's expressions were hinting at the possibility that he might do something. However, things did not take a worse turn as Dillinger said:

"He put his arm around me, and I put my arm around him. Like, 'N*gga, I'ma stick you.' He was like, 'Hold on Daz, hold on. Just go in the office.' And I walked out of there with $2.5."

Ad

Ad

Daz Dillinger has pursued a successful career in the world of rapping over the years and is known for his collaborations with Death Row Records. He has multiple albums in his credits such as Gangsta Party, Public Enemiez, Weed Money, and Smoke Me Out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback