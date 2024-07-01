Who is Deb Antney? Nicki Minaj calls out former manager for trying to end her beef with Lil Kim

Nicki Minaj's former manager Deb Antney recently appeared in the Opinionated Truths podcast and spilled the beans on trying to sort out the feud between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim. Debra Antney aka Deb Antey is the CEO of Mizay Entertainment, a talent firm established in 2007.

Over the years, Deb has helped rappers like Waka Flock, Nicki Minaj, OJ Da Juiceman, and French Montana establish their careers. The American talent manager has showcased her expertise on reality television shows like Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, Growing Up Hip Hop, and Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

She also became the executive producer of Deb's House in which she starred to search for a female rap superstar.

In an appearance at the Opinionated Truths podcast, Deb was asked if she reached out to Lil Kim or Cardi B to sort out their issues with Minaj. The talent manager talked about sorting the beef between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. She stated:

“And to be perfectly honest with you, and [Nicki Minaj] gonna kill me for saying even this, but I did reach out to Kim.”

"I didn’t ask you to do a THING!" - Nicki Minaj lashes out at Deb Antney for trying to resolve feud with Lil Kim

The feud between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj dates back to 2009 wherein there was a miscommunication between the two female rappers. Additionally, in 2010, Lil Kim claimed that Minaj took unwarranted shots at her and other female rappers.

In one of the promotions of her album Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj responded to Lil Kim's allegations by stating that when she watches Kim's name on Billboard is when she'll respond to her. Since then, the feud between the two female rappers has become a prominent one in rap history.

After Nicki Minaj's former manager Deb Antney made a statement about trying to make amends with Lil Kim, Nicki took to X (formerly Twitter) on July 1, 2024, to respond to Deb. In the tweet, Nicki mentioned:

"Deb, Isn’t it funny how you left out the biggest part of the story? I didn’t ask you to do a THING!"

Expressing her anger on how people would think wanting to end the feud came from her end, Nicki warned Deb to never do the same again without discussing it with her.

Nicki Minaj also flaunted her achievement mentioning that her Pink Friday 2 World tour became the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper in history and that she'll be competing for top 3 at the end of the tour.

Additionally, she also mentioned that Deb Antney tried convincing her to bring Foxy Brown and Lil Kim out on stage to which Nicki declined and stated she only wanted Foxy on stage with her and she's like family.

Toward the end of her tweet, Nicki requested Deb to stop using her name for clickbait in 2024 and also stated "Let us all do our thing".

While Nicki Minaj might've lashed out at Deb Antney recently, the rapper has always credited her former manager for her success. In an Instagram Live with Deb Antney in February 2024, Nicki Minaj mentioned that Deb's presence was great for her as a woman in the music business having her back.

