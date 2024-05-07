Who is DJ Vlad? Interviewer threatens to get Princeton University professor fired for saying Drake vs Kendrick Lamar feud was "BLACK FOLK AFFAIR"

Journalist DJ Vlad was recently in the news for allegedly threatening Princeton University professor Morgan Jenkins while sharing his response regarding the ongoing dispute between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Also known as Vlad Lyubovny, the journalist has served as the CEO of VladTV since October 2007. He completed his graduation in Computer Science from the University of California.

DJ Vlad posted a tweet on Sunday, May 5, where he addressed Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us, saying how it could have been improved. Jenkins replied to the post by writing that Vlad was "white," adding that the feud was a "black folk affair."

Vlad then responded by criticizing Morgan for questioning why a white person should not be allowed to share his opinion on "Hip-Hop." In response, the professor tweeted:

"What I'm saying is that you put your opinion in a discussion that's not needed. This conversation is and should center Black people, not you."

DJ Vlad has accumulated millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel: Career and other details explained

The Kyiv, Ukraine native initially pursued his career as a DJ. While he then switched to releasing mixtapes through VladTV.com, it did not turn out to be successful and he opted to work on content released via YouTube. His channel, Vlad TV, has collected millions of subscribers over the years.

The major reason behind the high number of subscribers has been DJ Vlad's interviews with personalities such as Boosie Badazz, Michael Franzese, Mike Tyson, and many others.

In an interview with Variety in 2022, DJ Vlad recalled his time at U.S.S.R., saying that his parents were struggling to get jobs when he was a child and thus decided to send him to America.

"Society as a whole didn't really like Jewish people. I was about four years old at the time, and my parents felt I'd have more of a future in the United States than in Russia."

DJ Vlad also revealed how he has been handling things at Vlad TV. He said that he created the entire backend with his programmer. He even addressed how he entered into the world of YouTube, saying that he met some rappers when he was at Berkeley who turned out to be an inspiration for him. He continued:

"I started off with making beats. I spent years trying to get better until I finally realized I'm not going to be all that good at it. I won't be as good as the greats: the Dr. Dre's, the Pharrell's, so forth."

DJ Vlad said that he met many DJs during his time in New York and was an engineer for a staffing company called Gigastaf. He mentioned that when he started working on YouTube, he decided to opt for shorter videos for his interviews in favor of longer ones:

"'I'm going to chop up the interviews because people aren't going to sit in front of their laptop or their phone for an hour to watch something. They want a five- or 10-minute something,' that was already my thinking in 2008."

Following the recent spat on X with Morgan Jenkins, Vlad said he would "reach out" to Princeton regarding the matter. When the former replied that her contract was over, the journalist mentioned:

"It's called a "permanent record". Every university has one. I went to Berkeley myself. People spew ignorant & bigoted comments at you publicly and then act like they're getting bullied when they get a response. Typical victim mentality. Go ahead and take that @princeton out of your profile, sweetie. You just admitted it's not even true anymore. lol"

In response, Jenkins said she graduated from the university before teaching there, prompting Vlad to reply by saying, "Good luck being a professor at again."

While Lamar and Drake's feud began close to 10 years ago, it was re-ignited when Lamar released a diss track titled, Like That, in March of this year. Drake responded by dropping another song, Push Ups, the following month. The duo then continued to release more diss tracks such as Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Family Matters, Meet the Grahams, and Not Like Us.