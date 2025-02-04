Who is EBK Jaaybo? Real name and all about the rapper as he shares video with stacks of cash on a flight post prison release

Well-known rapper EBK Jaaybo has been released from prison after being inside for firearm possession and other charges. Notably, the artist has created headlines for his recent Instagram post where he was spotted alongside a lot of cash bundles and playing with them while sitting inside a flight.

Also known as Jaymani Gorman, the 21-year-old has gained recognition over the years for his single Boogieman, which reached on top of the charts. He has been active in the music industry since 2018 and has many albums in his credits such as The Reaper and Sinners Player.

Notably, the Instagram post was shared on February 4, 2025, which included a lineup of photos and videos, and the caption reads:

"Push up I heard he a score I want that."

The first picture of EBK Jaaybo's post featured him posing along with a group of other people and all of them were wearing black outfits. This was followed by some snaps where Gorman was flaunting his money, including a photo where he was sitting in a car with the door open.

There was a video in the entire lineup where EBK Jaaybo along with two others came outside the window of the vehicle in the middle of the road, rapping together. In another clip, Gorman posed for photos with the general public.

In the last two videos, an anonymous person, whose face was covered and was seemingly a staff member of the flight, brought bundles of cash on a tray. The final clip then shows Jaaybo playing with a cash bundle and throwing it to the other side.

EBK Jaaybo has become popular after releasing multiple mixtapes over the years

According to his biography on All Music, EBK Jaaybo developed an interest in music specifically because his father Rrari was also a rapper. Gorman visited the recording studio multiple times during his teenage years with his father and was a member of his cousin EBK Young Joc's group, EBK HotBoizz.

Jaymani has grabbed a lot of attention for his lyrics that feature elements of crime and violence. While he became famous for his music over the years, Gorman was also involved in a lot of legal issues during his childhood, including that he was sentenced to perdition after gun and burglary charges were imposed on him at the age of 14, as per Passion of the Weiss.

Jaaybo opened up about his legal issues while speaking to the outlet in August last year and said:

"I first went to jail at 14, blood. Then I went to juvenile hall at 15 and did two years. Got out at 17, was only out for a few months, went back and did two more years."

EBK Jaaybo also addressed the success of Boogieman by saying that he was confident about it and that nothing could stop it from happening. He further stated that he can make music that speaks of love and pain and that he is never satisfied with the "bare minimum."

During his time in prison, Jaaybo released an album called The Reaper in August 2024. In an interview with iHeart Radio at the time, Jaaybo said that he did not write the lyrics for any of the singles and added:

"I just went in there and just went crazy. I was fresh out. I had so much to say and so much on my mind that I couldn't express. I was in jail. A n*gga just hit the booth and went crazy and it just turned out to be phenomenal."

EBK Jaaybo has multiple mixtapes in his credits, starting with 2021 around four years ago, followed by others such as Letter 4 the Streets and Rrari 4eva. As mentioned, his song Boogieman managed to grab a spot on Billboard's US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles and US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

