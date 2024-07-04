Who has Harry Styles been in a relationship with? Dating history explored

Harry Styles is often in the news for his high-profile relationships. From Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe to Olivia Wilde, the singer has dated some of the most influential artists ever since his debut in 2010.

Although Styles keeps his love life private, news about his relationships and fallouts travel fast through fans and insiders alike. The most recent chapter in his love life reportedly ended earlier this summer as he broke up with the Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

Neither of the two stars had gone public with the relationship, and the reason for the split is unknown.

Styles last talked about the reasons behind keeping his love life private in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

A look at the love interests and past girlfriends of Harry Styles

Over the past decade, Harry Styles has dated quite a few high-profile artists from the music and movie industry. While some relationships ended up being rumors and speculations, the confirmed chapters in Styles' love life included:

Taylor Russell (2023 - 2024)

Styles and Russell were reported to have been in a relationship since summer 2023 and had been spotted walking hands in hands around Vienna in July 2023. Later in the same year, The Daily Mail reported the rumored couple spending time together at the press night for The Effect play at London's National Theater.

The couple held hands for most of the time at the event, and Harry introduced Russell to his longtime friend, James Corden. As per Moneycontrol, Styles and Russel broke up earlier this May following a trip to Japan.

Emily Ratajkowski (2023)

Before dating Taylor Russell, Harry Styles was rumored to have been dating Emily Ratajkowski. The two stars were linked in early 2023 after The Daily Mail shared videos and pictures of the couple kissing in Tokyo. Styles was touring through Tokyo to gather support for two albums - Fine Line and Harry's House.

As per the March 2024 report from People magazine, the two stars had been friendly for a while, but it was never confirmed when they went their separate ways.

Olivia Wilde (2021 - 2022)

Styles and Olivia first met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020 and went public with the romance in January 2021. Reportedly smitten with each other, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shared the bond for over two years before breaking up in November 2022.

While an official reason was never revealed, the November 2022 report from People magazine mentioned that the priorities of the two stars were not matching. Harry Styles was busy with national and global tours, and Olivia was busy taking care of her work and children in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles was seen kissing Emily Rajatowski in Tokyo in 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

Camille Rowe (2017 - 2018)

The singer was dating model Camille Rowe around the time of his solo debut in 2017. The Sun reported in early 2018 that Rowe met the Styles family in the winter holidays and spent the New Year's together in Los Angeles. Their relationship didn't last long, as the news of their separation broke out in July 2018.

Harry's best friend, Tom Hull, spoke to Rolling Stone about the relationship in 2019 and hinted that the album, Fine Line, was inspired by Styles' breakup. The chart-topping album's single, Cherry, includes a voice note from Styles' ex-girlfriend, Camille Rowe.

Harry Styles's relationship from his time with One Direction

Before going solo, Harry Styles enjoyed a long career along with One Direction boy band and was engaged in short to long-term relationships with:

Kendall Jenner (2016)

Harry Styles and model Kendal Jenner were reportedly in a relationship for some time in 2016. While the two stars were first reported to be friends, Kendal's sister, Khloé Kardashian, revealed to Entertainment Tonight in January 2016 that they were dating. As per an April 2016 report from People, the couple went their separate ways and Jenner began dating the LA Lakers player Jordan Clarkson.

Kimberly Stewart (2014)

Harry Styles and Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly Stewart had been friends for a long time and started dating in 2014. While appearing at the Alan Carr: Chatty Man show, Rod Stewart hinted that the two stars were really into each other. The couple split up later next year for unknown reasons.

Styles dated Kendall Jenner, Kimberly Stewart, and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift (2012)

One of the biggest chapters in Harry Styles's love life was his 2012 relationship with Taylor Swift. Though the couple didn't go public with the relationship first, they later went viral in December after being pictured on a winter date at Central Park.

A US Weekly report from January 2013 confirmed that Swift and Styles parted ways after a heated argument during their Virgin Islands vacation. Taylor Swift later revealed that the tracks Style and Out of the Woods from the album 1989 were about One Direction.

Caroline Flac (2011)

Back in 2011, Styles was reported to be in a serious relationship with the late TV personality Caroline Flac. Flac wrote in her biography - “It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning,” The then 17-year-old Styles and 31-year-old Flack were soon the target of public scrutiny because of the age gap and split on mutual terms.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation that Harry Styles is dating anyone. The 30-year-old singer is reportedly working on some new music and may go public with an upcoming project soon.

