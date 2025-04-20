Who is Ioannis Vasilopoulos? All about artist whose death sparked rumors of Jon Bon Jovi's passing

The death of album cover designer Ioannis Vasilopoulos at the age of 66 on April 7, 2025, sparked rumors of Jon Bon Jovi's passing across social media platforms. Since Ioannis had designed album covers for the hard rock band, Bon Jovi, the connection was mentioned by some pages on social media.

Netizens mistook the news as Jon Bon Jovi's demise, resulting in the phrase "Bon Jovi dead" trending on social media. The album cover designer's obituary was posted on the Cody-White Funeral Service website. It mentioned:

"We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Ioannis, our beloved artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He has left us for the great beyond. We find comfort in knowing he is reunited with his father, mother, family, and friends."

The obituary also shed light on Ioannis Vasilopoulos' background, stating that he was an "internationally renowned artist and designer" born in Athens, Greece. Ioannis came to the US in 1967 and was influenced by comic books, music, fantasy art, and animation.

The artist was in college when he created his first record cover and art-directed a music video for the group Art in America, which was an MTV video breakout in 1983. The cover he designed was featured in Michael Ochs' book '1000 Record Covers'.

Additionally, the late artist's work was featured in Get the Led Out by Denny Somach, with a foreword by Carol Miller, and in Fade to Black: Hard Rock Cover Art of the Vinyl Age by Martin Popoff.

Ioannis Vasilopoulos' works and other details explored amid artist's demise being confused for Jon Bon Jovi's

As per Ioannis Vasilopoulos' obituary, the artist created multiple award-winning logos, art, and campaigns over the years for clients like IFC Films, Virgin, XM Satellite Radio, Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI, and Starz.

The late artist designed more than 450 record covers and merchandise for bands and groups, including Bon Jovi, Uriah Heep, Blue Oyster Cult, Deep Purple, King Crimson, and Allman Brothers.

Moreover, Ioannis designed more than 350 record covers and merchandise for groups including Bob Weir, Alan Parsons Project, Dream Theater, Sepultura, Fates Warning, Quiet Riot, Jon Anderson, Michael Bolton, Starship, VoiVod, Extreme, and many more.

The late artist was also a part of multiple shows presenting his works throughout the US, and continued to sell his artwork globally till his demise.

Ioannis Vasilopoulos' obituary mentioned that he wanted to try many new things and that his family has taken over the task of carrying forward his work. The late artist's tribute stated:

"His energy will live on through his incredible art. His bright smile and child-like excitement live on in his works. Ioannis will undoubtedly be remembered as one of rock's all-time great artists."

As for his family, the late artist is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Maria, and son-in-law Conor, along with grandchildren Henry and Jack, sister-in-law Gaylene, sister Elizabeth, brother George, and niece Sophia.

Fans of Ioannis Vasilopoulos' work and peers from the industry who worked with him put forth their kind words over the artist's death. The editor of Goldmine Magazine, Patrick Prince, called Ioannis a wonderfully generous person and also praised his talent.

The late artist's family held an intimate funeral for him at a Greek Orthodox Chruch on April 11, 2025.

