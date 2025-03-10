Who is Jason White? Kanye shares text exchange with choir director ahead of Sunday Service comeback

Kanye West's gospel group Sunday Service Choir, conducted by choir director and composer Jason White, will soon return to perform. Ye posted an announcement of the same recently on his social media.

Ad

Although Kanye West did not disclose details about the group's return, he shared an Instagram Story on March 8, 2025, which is unavailable now, and it featured a glimpse of a conversation between Ye and Jason. Ye also wrote on top of the screenshot:

"Sunday Service Returns March 16 2025."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The latest news comes around two months after Jason White opened up about the formation of the Sunday Service Choir in an interview with Elev8, saying that he was excited when he received a call from Kanye West addressing the idea for a gospel group.

White said during the conversation that Ye contacted him at a time when he believed that he was not interested in exploring gospel music anymore. Jason White also referred to the reasons behind the group's formation, saying that the choirs were not being accepted anymore in churches. He continued:

Ad

"Major churches were just doing praise and worship, but that was all of the music. They kind of got rid of choirs and people. It's what I do, but it's really what Ye wanted. Ye wanted a choice."

Notably, Sunday Service Choir has released two albums so far, including Jesus Is Born and Go Tell It.

Jason White's career explored: Genres, collaborations, and more

The official website of La Phil states that Jason has worked in various music genres throughout his career, including jazz and R&B. He has been known as Flip King over the years, since he can rearrange the songs of all the genres. He has also appeared in shows like American Idol and X-Factor.

Ad

As mentioned, Jason White is famous for his association with the Sunday Service Choir for the last few years. While the group has already released two albums, they also have three EPs in their credits – Emmanuel, My Lord Is Here, and God is the Lord.

Sunday Service Choir has also been featured on the singles of artists like Davido and Will Smith. In 2019, the group's music director Phil Cornish appeared for an interview with Rapzilla Magazine, where he described Jason as a "legend."

Ad

Ad

Phil mentioned that it has been a great experience working with Jason White and that he has also followed the latter over the years. Cornish further stated:

"It's been a perfect marriage of sorts, and due to his level of success as a producer, vocal contractor, music director, and musician, it's like literally being able to work with someone who's done it all at the highest level. Every day is a learning experience. Whatever he sees that will make me better on sharpen my iron he points it out."

Ad

Ad

A majority of Sunday Service Choir's singles have also managed to reach on top of the charts. The list includes songs like Father Stretch, Rain, Revelations 19:1, More Than Anything, and more.

Outside the Sunday Service Choir, Jason White has a single in his credits as a solo artist, titled Emmanuel. Furthermore, he also had the opportunity to collaborate with various musical stars such as Elton John, Andre Crouch, Jennifer Hudson, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback