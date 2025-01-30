Who is Jax married to to? Singer addresses speculation that her pregnancy belly is fake

Singer-songwriter Jax has recently responded to the claims that she was showing a fake baby bump. Notably, the artist has been documenting her pregnancy on social media for a long time, sharing a lot of videos on Instagram since last year.

Also known as Jacqueline Cole Miskanic Gregg, Jax is married to Brave Gregg, a director/photographer. She took to her Instagram Story on January 29, 2025, to share a screenshot of some comments that were made below her latest post. The users referred to Jacqueline's baby bump as one of them stated:

"It's a fake belly help ToT."

The other user wrote:

"If you look closely you can tell it's fake."

Jacqueline's Story (Image via Instagram/@jax)

Addressing the comments, Jacqueline wrote on top of the screenshot:

"People saying my pregnant belly is fake was not on my 2025 bingo card [laughing emoji]."

This was followed by a video shared on the Story where Brave was spotted putting his face on top of the belly, and Jax was heard saying that she had witnessed the baby kicking. Gregg also told her in the video:

"A lot of people on the Internet think you're living in a fake belly. I know they're idiots. I know you're real, though. I just saw you kick."

Brave and Jacqueline exchanged vows in November 2023, and the former is pursuing a career as a director and photographer. Gregg's self-titled official website says that he has collaborated with many artists over the years alongside record labels such as Republic Records, Sony Records, and Atlantic Records.

Jax confirmed last year on social media that she was expecting her first child

The Atlantic Beach, New York native revealed in October 2024 that she was pregnant. She posted a video through Instagram at the time, which featured her with her husband taking the pregnancy test earlier last year and hugging each other after the result was positive.

The video disclosed that Jax eventually had a miscarriage, and it showed her emotionally saying:

"I'm bleeding. So… My parents were gonna come and visit in 2 days. And we had a big surprise."

The clip continued by stating that Jax did not give up and managed to get a positive pregnancy test result for a second time. It featured Jacqueline surprising her family members by announcing the news, and a few of them started screaming. The video statement then reads:

"Sadly, we celebrated too early. The lines began fading away. Shortly after, we had another very early loss… And then there was you."

Towards the end, the video additionally revealed that the baby is due in May this year. Jacqueline has continued sharing more videos showing her baby bump, the latest one of which was posted on January 27, 2025. The caption reads:

"Taking my first big sigh of relief in 6 months. Pregnancy after loss can be a really beautiful, and anxiety-ridden experience. Happy viability week, baby girl. Stay in my belly as long as you need. I will celebrate you for the rest of my life."

Jax's debut album, Dear Joe, was released in June last year through Atlantic Records. Her EP Funny came out around eight years ago. She is also known for her singles, such as Come Home to Me, Ring Pop, Like My Father, and I Feel Like a Kid Again.

