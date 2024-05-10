Who is Keyshia Ka'Oir? Gucci Mane gets grilled by wife over why his "1017 artists keep going to jail"

Gucci Mane has been trending recently after his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir invited him on her podcast and seemingly grilled him with a few questions. Ka'Oir is known for her work as an actress and entrepreneur and has launched a brand called Ka'Oir Fitness.

Keyshia Ka'Oir started by referring to the rappers who have been sent to prison such as Pooh Shiesty, and questioned:

"So, the streets want to know why all your 1017 artists keep going to jail."

Mane replied that he loves to help artists he identifies with. He added:

"With that being said, you have to ride out through their little bumps and I feel if I'm not helping them, who else gonna help them? They come from the trenches, they come from poverty so I wanna help. I feel I can relate to them and what they got going on."

Keyshia Ka'Oir serves as the CEO of a cosmetics brand

Notably, Keyshia Ka'Oir started her career as a rapper but has mostly gained recognition as an entrepreneur over the years.

She launched Ka'Oir Fitness in 2013, and the brand has witnessed a lot of popularity with the addition of several new products over the years. The first product was the Waist Eraser which helped customers get a healthy back and slim waist. It additionally assisted people while lifting weights and performing different exercise activities.

Keyshia Ka'Oir continued to launch more products, including Body Sweat and Thigh Erasers. The company became famous with the launch of Slimming Tea alongside the Weight Loss Meal Plan.

Furthermore, Keyshia is also known for her work in the field of modeling. She has featured in the music video of the single Say Something, which was released more than 10 years ago. She continued to appear in more videos along with the covers of various magazines.

The Kingston, Jamaica native received the title of the XXL Magazine Model of the Year in 2010. She started a lineup of lipsticks which was praised by personalities such as Nicole Snooki Polizzi.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir were reportedly linked since 2010

HotNewHipHop states that Mane and Ka'Oir started dating around 2010. While Mane was battling with a few legal problems at the time, he eventually proposed to her in 2016 at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game.

The pair tied the knot the following year and the wedding ceremony witnessed the presence of well-known faces from the music industry. The couple are now parents to two children.

In his book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, he recalled that they "fell hard and fast for each other." He also revealed that he once yelled at Keyshia when he was in prison for being involved in a legal issue related to illegal firearm possession, asking her to arrange his bail.

Also known as Radric Delantic Davis, his last project, Breath of Fresh Air, consisting of 12 tracks, was released last year.