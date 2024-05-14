Who is Kylie Frey? Country singer expecting first child with boyfriend Joseph "Jo" Peasall

Singer Kylie Frey and her partner Joseph "Jo" Peasall are preparing to welcome their first child. The baby is due in August this year and the pair have kept the rest of the details under wraps for now.

Frey gained recognition after she auditioned on America's Got Talent last year and is currently a resident of Nashville, as per Hollywood Life.

Frey discovered on New Year's Day this year that she was pregnant and in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, she said:

“Jo and I are really excited to show our son what hard work, commitment and passion looks like through what we do both on the road and at home."

Kylie Frey's boyfriend Peasall is a businessman working for Tru Power Capital. The former also shared an Instagram post with a black-and-white photo where she held her baby bump. Frey posed along with Peasall as they showed a few scan photos of the baby. The caption read:

"Life is full of surprises, and we're very excited about this one!"

Frey's followers took to the comments section to send their best wishes to the couple. Fans expressed excitement as she was ready to welcome a new family member.

A look at Kylie Frey's journey: Career and other details explored

The Opelousas, Louisiana native came into the spotlight after participating in America's Got Talent. Hollywood Life stated that she performed a song titled Horses In Heaven, which was dedicated to her grandfather and she even penned the lyrics.

Before her successful career in the world of music, Kylie Frey also competed in the Texas rodeos and sang the national anthem for most of the rodeos. She soon started to undergo training for her singing skills and performed at local restaurants and bars. She started writing songs and was a contestant at a talent show of the National High School Rodeo in 2012.

In 2014, she released her first album, Cinderella Dreams, and the soundtrack of the project received positive feedback from the public. She became popular with the release of her new song, The Chase, and the music video of the single was praised by everyone.

Furthermore, Kylie Frey made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry in July 2023. She announced the same through Instagram with a few photos and thanked everyone who helped her achieve what she wanted to. She wrote:

"It felt like the beginning of what I've been working towards in this town for the last 7 years."

She went on a tour with Cody Johnson in 2022 and in a conversation with Taste of Country, Frey addressed the things that were common between her and Johnson.

"He sort of had a similar thing with bull riding. It was just really encouraging. I was roping the dummy with his guitar player last week, and we were just talking, and he was like, 'Yeah, Cody got into roping two years ago,' and all this stuff," she said.

Kylie stays in touch with her fans through an Instagram page, where she frequently shares posts related to her musical projects.