Who are the members of 2 Live Crew? All about Brother Marquis as the rapper dies aged 58

On June 3, 2024, Brother Marquis (Mark D. Ross), a member of the hip-hop group 2 Live Crew, passed away at age 58. The cause of death is not confirmed, but some reports suggest natural causes. The group announced his death on Instagram, where fans posted tributes.

The other members of the band, besides Marquis, were Mr. Mixx, Uncle Luke, and Fresh Kid Ice.

Uncle Luke also shared a Facebook post, where he added a picture of the whole group and wrote:

"We took on so many fights for the culture made Great music together something I would never forget. We had recently got back together to take on another fight to get back our catalog that was stolen from us. We will continue that fight in his name for his Family."

2 Live Crew was often in the spotlight for their controversial lyrics, but their albums sold well. The group, formed in 1984, released eight albums before disbanding in the 90s. Marquis joined in 1986 and contributed to five albums, with the last being As Nasty as They Wanna Be Part II.

Brother Marquis was involved with other projects after 2 Live Crew disbanded: Career and other details explored

Originally from Rochester, New York, Brother Marquis met Mr. Mixx in California after moving in. In his conversation with Miami New Times in 2014, Brother Marquis recalled that he once received a call from Miami where he met the rest of the band members and they began working for Miami Bass Records.

After the group disbanded in the 90s, Marquis moved to Georgia, lived with friends and relatives, worked briefly as a standup comedian, and started a record label called Down Payment Records with Toomp and Daryl Jones.

He addressed his work as a comedian at the time and said:

"Yeah, I did the comedy thing like I said I would. But it's hard to be funny when I'm focusing seriously on the music business. This is some serious sh*t here. I got the flavor for standup, it's something I would like to do, but I have to tighten up on it."

Brother Marquis appeared on Ice-T's 1993 album "Home Invasion," which reached #14 on the US Billboard 200 despite mixed reviews. Furthermore, Marquis released one solo project in his career which was titled Bottom Boi Style Vol. 1.

While his attempts for a reunion of all the 2 Live Crew members did not work in the later years, he continued collaborating with artists such as Chain Swangaz and Wong Won. He recalled working with 2 Live Crew in his interview with Miami New Times, including the time when they recorded the album 2 Live Is What We Are.

"The group was already together before I came to be part of it. "Word" was the first song we did together. I made my first two records out in California in 9th grade and when I was a junior in high school."

Information about Brother Marquis' survivors remains unknown.