Who is the mother of Roddy Ricch's children? Online drama explained as rapper gets called out over Easter photos

Roddy Ricch made headlines after responding to criticism from Allie Minati, the mother of his son Kadence. She called him out on Instagram for not sharing photos of their son on Easter.

Instead, on April 20, 2025, Roddy posted six photos with his daughter, Navy. In the pictures, he wore a white outfit and was seen holding her while they posed together.

Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch posted the reply to Allie through his Instagram Story on Monday, April 21. While the statement has been deleted now, The Shade Room obtained a glimpse of the same, where he wrote:

“This will be my first last and only time discussing this matter. Yes, I included my son in the photoshoot of my daughter’s first Easter and first time in L.A. No, my son did not want to take pictures (due to overstimulation). Yes, my son is autistic. No, I do not love my son any less.”

The artist wrote that although he has been criticized for certain reasons on social media, he does not feel the need to respond to those who are “strangers” to him. He mentioned that he never complains about his responsibilities and is tired of everything that has happened ever since he shared the photos with his daughter. Roddy Ricch wrote towards the end:

“Yes, I threw my son a birthday party yesterday with my entire family present. No, I did not share the moment online because it was also the second time my kids were in the same setting. Yes, I provide for both of my kids. No, I do not give a f**k if you believe it.”

Roddy Ricch’s former partner criticized him for his social media post

As mentioned, the Compton, California native's photos with his daughter went viral two days ago. Allie Minati then posted a video of Roddy Ricch appearing alongside their son Kadence through her Instagram Story on April 21, 2025, writing that the Sneaks star forgot about Kadence on Easter.

Allie posted two statements on the same platform, writing in one of them that special kids should not be ignored by anyone, including their parents. She further stated:

“If nobody wants to step behind them, I will @ausomeheroes.”

Apart from this, Allie criticized Roddy Ricch for not keeping his promise to click pictures with both of his children. Minati also wrote:

“Yes, my son was overstimulated cause you took 2 hours to get a haircut and your makeup done. Yes, there was pictures taken with my son… but because he wasn’t standing there posing like a robot & instead being himself, he wasn’t included. Regardless, you son celebrated his 5th birthday and just got a text that said “Happy Birthday Son.””

In addition, Allie alleged that although Kadence celebrated his birthday party with his cousin, Ricch arrived late at the event and could not stay for more than an hour. Allie referred to the same by saying that she had been with her son since last year, despite following a court order.

Although Roddy has already responded to Allie with a statement, it remains to be seen how the latter will reply to him in the upcoming days.

