Who is Rachel Chinouriri? Singer says she went “slightly insane” on getting a shoutout from Adele

Rachel Chinouriri, a native of Greater London, England, recently debuted her album titled What a Devastating Turn of Events on May 3, 2024. Renowned for her EPs such as Mama's Boy and Better Off Without, she shared insights about her project during an interview on Apple Music 1 on May 9.

During the interview, Rachel even recalled the time when Adele gave her a shoutout and how it impacted her. She said:

"She shouted me out. She might've come to the show, but I don't think she was feeling well. She wasn't doing her shows when I went there and I was like, "Oh, so unlucky." But the fact that she'd even see the video and remembered it enough to even shout me out, I went slightly insane."

Notably, Adele gave a shoutout to Rachel Chinouriri in February of this year while she was busy with the Weekends With Adele residency. The event was organized at the Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace, and Adele expressed her excitement to witness Rachel perform live. Adele stated that she cannot recall the singer's name and added:

"There's a new artist, she's British, her name is Rachel [Chinouriri] and she does like indie music. She's absolutely amazing, she has a show in LA in March and I'm going to go on my own. That's what I'm gonna do."

Rachel Chinouriri has been featured in the projects of other artists: Career and other details explored

Chinouriri embarked on her career in 2018, releasing two songs, What Have I Ever Done and So My Darling, in the same year. This was followed by more projects in the next few years, including two EPs. She has been mostly influenced by bands such as Oasis and Blur.

Rachel Chinouriri enrolled at the Brit School after being a victim of bullying at another high school. While her debut album was in the making process, she appeared for an interview with NME and spoke up about the things she would include in the project. She said:

"It's me trying to relive the place I grew up in, but also understand that those things caused me so much trauma. Even though I was having some of the worst times of my life, when I heard songs like [Phoenix's] '1901' or [King of Leon's], 'S*x on Fire', they used to make me so happy."

In another conversation with DIY Magazine in 2018, Rachel Chinouriri said that the time she spent at Croydon, South London, turned out to be a major inspiration for her music. She stated:

"I think my music is different from what you may suspect 'Croydon' music to be. There is a lot of drill, rap and bars which I have been surrounded by through high school and I think it's helped me to focus on trying to make my own lyrics and melodies unique."

Furthermore, Rachel has been featured in the songs of artists and bands such as The Snuts, Chrissi, and others.

Rachel Chinouriri reveals how she released her debut album

During her conversation on Apple Music 1, Rachel Chinouriri divulged the entire process behind her debut album. She said that she did a lot of hard work, adding that every musician faces a time when he or she has to struggle to get signed somewhere. She continued:

"When you do get signed, it is a group of people, whether you think it or not, who want you to succeed, because you succeeding means that they succeed. I think just having that and knowing everyone's trying to find different avenues for it to work, I'm very grateful that it did work out and that I've got my debut album exactly how I want it to be as well."

She then spoke up about how things have changed for her with time, saying that it was her viral post that helped her a lot. She also mentioned:

"It's 100% not changed to some degree, but there's been a push forward, I guess. There are still so many hurdles that Black artists still go through behind the scenes, which maybe they're slightly worried to speak about, but I like that I see people speak about it more."

Rachel Chinouriri shared a Facebook post on May 10, 2024, saying that the new album was a "blessing" for her. She then stated about a blue LP, which is currently accessible at her store, and that the deluxe features "7-inch vinyl with two tracks."