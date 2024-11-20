Who did Saafir play in Menace II Society? Prominent West Coast rapper dies aged 54

Well-known rapper Saafir, 54, unexpectedly passed away on November 19, 2024. He gained recognition for his albums such as Boxcar Sessions and also portrayed Harold Lawson in the teen crime drama film, Menace II Society.

The news of his death was revealed by his friend and rapper Xzibit through Instagram. Xzibit added a photo of Saafir on his social media post, writing that he could not believe the news at first.

Notably, Xzibit and Saafir aka Reggie Gibson were members of a rap group called Golden State Project along with Ras Kass. Xzibit further stated that his soul has "crashed". He added:

"We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now. Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time."

Other popular personalities also shared tribute posts on various platforms. Rapper Vinnie Paz wrote on Facebook by including a video:

"A singular genius and one of one. Avant-garde ferocity in every rhyme. A lot of rappers flow and cadence came from him. Boxcar Sessions still sounds like nothing else from 94."

Rapper X-Raided said on Facebook that Saafir received a lot of respect from "elite emcees the world over", describing the latter as a relic from the ancient times when authenticity and skills were important.

Saafir was active in the music industry since the 90s and appeared in some films

The Oakland, California native worked with several record labels over the years, including Qwest, Warner Bros., and EMI. His debut album, Boxcar Sessions, came out back in 1994 and featured 19 songs in the soundtrack.

Saafir was also seen in a film titled Fishes Out of Water and while speaking to Davy D's Hip Hop Corner in 1998, he described it as a mixture of comedy, drama, and action, adding that the essence was funny and silly.

He even recalled the time he entered into films by saying that he used to reside with Tupac Shakur once and started his career in the hip-hop group Digital Underground.

"Me and Tupac used to live together and the Hugh's Brothers were doing a movie called Menace to Society. They were doing a movie but I didn't know about it and Tupac was shooting a video for Brenda's Got a Baby and they shot that video."

Saafir revealed that after he returned to his hotel, the Hugh's Brothers were surprised to see his acting skills and they told him that they would send the film's script. Gibson also disclosed that he did not have a home at the time.

As mentioned, he was a part of the Golden State Project with Xzibit and Ras Kass. He said in the interview that it was the chemistry between all three rappers that led to the formation of the group.

Although he had five albums in his credits, Trigonometry turned out to be the most successful one as he was able to establish himself in the music industry.

Saafir continued releasing more projects over the next few years, starting with The Hit List in 1999. This was followed by Good Game: The Transition in 2006 alongside an EP, Fast Lane, which came out in 2009.

