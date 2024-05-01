Who is Sammy Hagar married to? All about his wife and kids as rockstar received Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sammy Hagar recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2024. The singer is known for his successful albums such as Nine on a Ten Scale, and as a member of the band Montrose. He is a father of two children from his marriage to Kari Hagar.

Sammy also shared a photo on his Instagram story, posing near the star, and wrote:

"What a special moment!"

He shared a post around four days before receiving the honor, where he added two photos. The pictures featured the star being prepared, and he wrote in the caption:

"Can't wait to see the finished product on Tuesday when the dream unfold right before my eyes! #Wow #PermanentStar."

Sammy Hagar's wife has created documentaries based on her husband: Career and other details explored

The Salinas, California, native has established himself as a reputed musician with his hard work and dedication over the years. As mentioned, he has been happily married to Kari Hagar since 1995, who is a well-known producer.

Kari spent her childhood in Pennsylvania and was born to Harold Raymond Karte and Linda Karte. The rest of her family members include a sibling named Gregory Kunkle. While Kari's father served as a US Navy Corpsman, detailed information about her mother's profession remains unknown.

She has made a few documentaries related to Sammy Hagar, including Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash. Kari has a few other credits to her name as an executive producer of projects such as Ram Dass, Going Gome and has worked in the camera and electrical department for Sammy's single, Sammy Hagar & the Circle Live: At Your Service.

Sammy first met Kari at the birthday party of a mutual friend during the '90s. They soon began going out together and exchanged vows in the next few years. The couple welcomed a daughter named Kama a year after their marriage, followed by another child, Samantha, in 2001.

Before Kari, Sammy was married to Betsy Berardi for around 26 years. He had two more children named Aaron and Andrew from his first marriage.

Kari Hagar accompanied her husband when he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sammy Hagar's family members were there to support him when he was recently honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The musician even addressed his wife in the winning speech, describing her as the "most beautiful woman in this town." He further stated:

"Kari's been hanging out with me now for 32 years. And I mean, she's been holding on for dear life. It's like riding on a rocket ship being around me, I can't help myself."

Sammy explained how Kari has played an important role in his life for a long time, and he feels happy when she is with him during the best moments. He added that it is important for anyone to have a partner like Kari who would offer support at the time of need.

Sammy later opened up on how he felt after receiving the star while speaking to People magazine and said:

"This goes in the streets for 10 million people a year to see, and I think it's quite the statement. It's almost like I could say, 'Well, I can quit now!' because I don't know any higher achievement or award. [But] I can't [quit]. It's not in my DNA."

Sammy Hagar's close friend John Mayer also spoke at the ceremony, saying that he has been a big fan of Hagar's work. He even recalled the time when he first met Hagar while working on a song, and how their friendship has continued since then.