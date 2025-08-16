  • home icon
  • Music
  • Who is Sean Kingston's mother? Details explored as rapper gets sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for over $1M fraud

Who is Sean Kingston's mother? Details explored as rapper gets sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for over $1M fraud

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:31 GMT
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue &amp; Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL - Source: Getty
Who is Sean Kingston's mother? (Image via Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

American singer Sean Kingston was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison for a fraud scheme worth more than $1 million, involving his mother. As reported by The Independent on August 15, 2025, Sean and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of using fraudulent documents to get luxury cars, jewelry, and other opulent goods.

Ad

The singer was arrested in May 2024 in Fort Irwin, California, on a warrant issued by the Broward Sheriff's Office, following a raid on his Southwest Ranches residence by a SWAT team.

Additionally, Sean Kingston and his mother were arraigned in August 2024 for defrauding a luxury bed company, a used and exotic car dealership, a jewelry business, and a microLED TV company since October 2023. At the time, the mother-son duo pleaded not guilty to charges of grand theft and organized fraud.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In March 2025, they were convicted on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a Florida court. Sean Kingston did not testify on his own behalf, while his mother was remanded as a flight risk. After the sentencing, when Janice Turner was being taken away by the U.S. Marshals into federal custody, Sean cried out, "Protect my mother.”

In July 2025, Judge David Leibowitz sentenced Sean's mother, Janice Turner, to five years in prison. Before her sentencing, Janice Turner apologized to the judge, saying:

Ad
"My intention was to keep my son afloat in this difficult industry. They used him and abused him. I am begging for mercy for me and my son."

While Sean has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, his sentence also includes three years of supervised release.

Sean Kingston's net worth, career, and other details explored

Sean Kingston was born in Miami, Florida, on February 3, 1990, into a musical family, as his father was Jack Ruby, a famous reggae producer. He spent most of his early childhood in Jamaica, which influenced his music style.

Ad

As a teenager, the singer attended the Ocho Rios High School in Jamaica before moving back to the United States. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sean Kingston currently has a net worth of $400,000.

Sean Kingston&#039;s X post (Image via X/@SeanKingston)
Sean Kingston's X post (Image via X/@SeanKingston)

Sean's breakthrough came in 2007 with his debut release, Beautiful Girls, which topped the charts in the U.S. That same year, he toured with artists like Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson. He followed up with his second album, Tomorrow, in 2009, featuring tracks like Face Drop and Fire Burning. In 2010, he collaborated with Justin Bieber on the hit song Eenie Meenie.

Ad

Despite his early success, Sean's career faced a major setback in 2010 when he was involved in a life-threatening jet-skiing accident off the coast of Miami. After getting injured while jet-skiing, the singer was taken to the hospital. The Miami police dubbed the incident a "careless operation" of a jet ski, fining him $180 and not letting him ride jet skis till 2018.

While Sean Kingston's last album was 2022's Road to Deliverance, he recently released Good Go Bad with Yung Q in July 2025. In other news, according to the BBC's report dated August 15, 2025, Sean apologized to the court before his sentencing, stating that he had learned from his actions.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications