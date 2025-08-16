Who is Sean Kingston's mother? Details explored as rapper gets sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for over $1M fraud

American singer Sean Kingston was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison for a fraud scheme worth more than $1 million, involving his mother. As reported by The Independent on August 15, 2025, Sean and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of using fraudulent documents to get luxury cars, jewelry, and other opulent goods.The singer was arrested in May 2024 in Fort Irwin, California, on a warrant issued by the Broward Sheriff's Office, following a raid on his Southwest Ranches residence by a SWAT team.Additionally, Sean Kingston and his mother were arraigned in August 2024 for defrauding a luxury bed company, a used and exotic car dealership, a jewelry business, and a microLED TV company since October 2023. At the time, the mother-son duo pleaded not guilty to charges of grand theft and organized fraud.In March 2025, they were convicted on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a Florida court. Sean Kingston did not testify on his own behalf, while his mother was remanded as a flight risk. After the sentencing, when Janice Turner was being taken away by the U.S. Marshals into federal custody, Sean cried out, &quot;Protect my mother.”In July 2025, Judge David Leibowitz sentenced Sean's mother, Janice Turner, to five years in prison. Before her sentencing, Janice Turner apologized to the judge, saying:&quot;My intention was to keep my son afloat in this difficult industry. They used him and abused him. I am begging for mercy for me and my son.&quot;While Sean has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, his sentence also includes three years of supervised release.Sean Kingston's net worth, career, and other details exploredSean Kingston was born in Miami, Florida, on February 3, 1990, into a musical family, as his father was Jack Ruby, a famous reggae producer. He spent most of his early childhood in Jamaica, which influenced his music style.As a teenager, the singer attended the Ocho Rios High School in Jamaica before moving back to the United States. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sean Kingston currently has a net worth of $400,000.Sean Kingston's X post (Image via X/@SeanKingston)Sean's breakthrough came in 2007 with his debut release, Beautiful Girls, which topped the charts in the U.S. That same year, he toured with artists like Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson. He followed up with his second album, Tomorrow, in 2009, featuring tracks like Face Drop and Fire Burning. In 2010, he collaborated with Justin Bieber on the hit song Eenie Meenie.Despite his early success, Sean's career faced a major setback in 2010 when he was involved in a life-threatening jet-skiing accident off the coast of Miami. After getting injured while jet-skiing, the singer was taken to the hospital. The Miami police dubbed the incident a &quot;careless operation&quot; of a jet ski, fining him $180 and not letting him ride jet skis till 2018.While Sean Kingston's last album was 2022's Road to Deliverance, he recently released Good Go Bad with Yung Q in July 2025. In other news, according to the BBC's report dated August 15, 2025, Sean apologized to the court before his sentencing, stating that he had learned from his actions.