Who is Snoopy Badazz signed to? Compton rapper calls Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX "trash"

Commenting on Kendrick Lamar's recently dropped album GNX, Compton rapper Snoopy Badazz took to Instagram calling the album trash. A tweet with Snoopy Badazz's Instagram story posted by @AkademiksTV showcases that the rapper said:

"@kendricklamar out here rapping like he trynna Free the Slaves."

Below his statement, Snoopy added a trash emoji to describe his opinion on Lamar's album.

According to a report by PRNewswire dated October 31, 2024, Snoopy Badazz is signed to Death Row records. Snoop Dogg acquired the record label in February 2022. Additionally, Snoop Dogg also appreciated Badazz's skills and stated:

"He's one of the Westcoast artists that has stays consistent, and I love that he keeps the essence of the original culture and spirit of Death Row. He will keep the integrity of the brand as well as he has kept his own…Snoopy is a real one!"

As per a report by West Coast Styles dated December 2022, Snoopy Badazz also announced the launch of Killer Incorporated Records which is formed under the DeathRow Records label.

Kendrick Lamar disses Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne on GNX: Details about rapper's new album explored

According to a report by The Independent dated November 22, 2024, Kendrick Lamar's GNX was a surprise release from the rapper and is a follow-up to the 2022 album Mr. Morale and the High Steppers. GNX is Lamar's sixth studio album and comprises 12 tracks available across all streaming services.

The tracklist of the newly released album consists of tracks like “Wacced Out Murals,” “Squabble Up,” “Luther,” “Man at the Garden,” “Hey Now,” “Reincarnated,” “tv off,” “Dodger blue,” “peekaboo,” “heart pt. 6,” “GNX” and “Gloria.”

GNX's first track, Waced Out Murals, consists of verses dissing Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne. Referring to the time Snoop Dogg reposted Drake's diss track Taylor Made Freestyle comprising Snoop and 2Pac's AI-generated voices, Lamar mentioned in a verse:

“Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Additionally, in another verse, Kendrick Lamar addressed the controversy surrounding the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance. While Lamar was announced as the headliner of the event, Lil Wayne expressed his discontent on the same. The 2025 Super Bowl will be taking place in New Orleans which is Lil Wayne's hometown.

Referring to the controversy, Lamar raps in a verse:

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hardwork let Lil Wayne down.”

In another verse, Lamar commented on American rapper Nas being the only person to congratulate him on the Super Bowl news. He also took a dig at rappers like Nicki Minaj and Lil Tunechi who voiced their opinion against Kendrick Lamar being allowed to headline Super Bowl's halftime instead of Lil Wayne.

The lyrics of Lamar's verse read:

"Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these niggas agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces"

Kendrick Lamar's GNX consists of features from Kamasi Washington, Jack Antoff, and SZA. SZA appears in tracks like Gloria and Luther, in addition to which credited artists mention Bobby Hawk, Roddy Ricch, and Sam Dew, among many others.

