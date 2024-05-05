Who is Teezo Touchdown? Kendrick Lamar mentions Drake associate on yet another diss track, Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar's new diss track Not Like Us, which features references to rapper Teezo Touchdown, is now trending. It is Lamar's fourth diss track after Meet the Grahams, which came out on May 4, 2024. The multiple diss tracks are a result of his ongoing dispute with Drake, and the latter has also been releasing several tracks in response.

Teezo Touchdown is a popular rapper and singer who released two mixtapes alongside a lot of singles in the last six years. However, his debut album, How Do You Sleep at Night? came out in September 2023. The artist is mentioned in the first verse of the song, which states:

"Ayy/ Mustard on the beat, h*e Deebo any rap, n***a, he a free throw/ Man down/ Call an ambulance, tell him, "Breath, bro" Nail a n***a to the cross, he walk around like Teezo/ What's up with these jabroni a** n***as as tryna see Compton."

Teezo Touchdown has made a guest appearance on two songs from Drake's project, For All the Dogs. The rapper even praised Teezo's album on Instagram after its release, saying that it featured the best music that he had ever heard.

Kendrick Lamar's track also takes a dig at Drake's personal life, critiquing him for his activities. The rapper even warns everyone who is close to him and criticizes his friends for several things they have done so far.

Teezo Touchdown has released only one album in his career: Music projects and other details explored

Aaron Lashane Thomas, also know as Teezo, has been active in the music industry for around eight years. He has multiple successful credits to his name, few of which have also been on top of the charts for a long time.

Teezo Touchdown's father was a DJ, and since they had a radio at home, it helped him develop some knowledge of music. While he created some DIY hip-hop tracks, he managed to get recognition with his project, 100 Drums, which came out back in 2019.

In 2022, he made his international festival debut with Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, and The Kid LAROI at the ALT+LDN. He said in an interview with NME at the time that he is exploring all the genres and experiments the same in front of the public.

"You've got to be comfortable with it. I'm glad I'm being allowed to do that though because I see a lot of artists that get held to what their fans want them to make. Hopefully the future of music is artists being allowed to do whatever makes them happy, the same way a person would do whatever makes them feel happy."

Teezo Touchdown also recalled the time when he was growing up in Beaumont, Texas. He said that it is a place "where dreams come to die." He added that most of them shifted to Los Angeles to make their dreams come true.

"Now though, my success is showing people that you can achieve things if you're from Beaumont or anywhere else. My job is to be able to break down those barriers that people are often pinned down by on how you're supposed to sound and look if you're from a certain place."

Teezo Touchdown has released only one album so far, titled How Do You Sleep At Night? Apart from that, he is famous for singles such as I'm Just a Fan and Rock Paper Strippers.