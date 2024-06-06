Who was Tony Bramwell? Paul McCartney pays tribute as legendary Beatles manager dies aged 78

Tony Bramwell, who served as the manager of The Beatles for a long time, unexpectedly died on June 2, 2024, at the age of 78. Notably, since childhood, he was close to the band members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison.

Bramwell was suffering from an undisclosed illness and further updates about the same are currently awaited. McCartney also expressed his grief on the official website of the group and wrote:

"Sad to hear of the passing of Tony Bramwell. He was a good companion to us through the Beatles journey. Always up for a laugh and I'm sorry to see him leave. Thanks Tony. Love ya! From Paul."

Bramwell was known for his work with Brian Epstein during the 60s and he was an expert in handling film and video cameras. He also produced many music videos for The Beatles and frequently appeared at the International Beatleweek of Liverpool.

The Beatles shared an Instagram post as a tribute to Tony Bramwell. The caption read:

"Tony worked on many NEMS and Apple projects, from music videos to photo shoots, PR and more and will be missed by many friends and colleagues. Photo taken during filming for the music video for Strawberry Fields Forever, 30th January 1967."

Pop rock band MonaLisa Twins also took to Facebook and recalled the time they spoke to him. They further stated:

"He was full of amazing stories, as you can imagine. He was also incredibly kind to us, often promoting and posting about our music, from the time we met him many years ago to only recently."

Tony Bramwell gained recognition for his association with The Beatles over the years: Career and other details explained

Growing up in Liverpool, George Harrison formed a close friendship with Tony. They spent much time together, eventually joined by Paul McCartney, his brother Mike, and John Lennon. George and Tony developed an interest in records and often listened to them, with Tony attending events like Buddy Holly's band performance in 1957.

Starting in the 60s, Tony Bramwell joined The Beatles for their events and carried the guitars to different venues. The band eventually signed an agreement with EMI after Brian Epstein approached Tony for a job and he slowly shifted towards organizing transportation and accommodation for all the members.

He assisted the band while they made their music videos in searching for the best locations, acquiring filming permissions, and finalizing the dates for the shoot. He then served as a manager for the group's tour in 1966 and was the head of Apple and Polydor Records.

Furthermore, he addressed his journey with the group in an autobiography titled Magical Mystery Tours – My Life with the Beatles.

The Beatles' "Penny Lane" promo used Tony Bramwell's camera skills. Although some sequences featured Liverpool, the band didn't travel there, and Bramwell filmed those shots himself, which were used in the final video.

While social media platforms have been flooded with tributes, detailed information about his survivors remains unknown for now.