Who is Too Short? Real name, age, net worth and all about the rapper whose brother was shot and killed in Oakland

Well-known rapper Too Short's brother Wayne Shaw has recently died in a shooting incident that happened in Oakland on January 29, 2025. According to ABC7 San Francisco, Wayne lost his life during a robbery that allegedly happened at a place where marijuana was being grown in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue.

While 58-year-old Too Short, who is known for his albums like Born to Mack and You Nasty, has not shared his reaction so far, authorities have requested people to get in touch with the homicide section or tip line if they have any information related to Wayne Shaw's recent death.

The robbery case happened during the morning hours and Wayne was 61 years old at the time of death, as stated by NBC Bay Area. Wayne was also living in the same building and when he came out, he was confronted by a group of people who used a vehicle to try to crash and enter the same place.

Speaking to NBC Bay Area, Lt. Gloria Beltran of the Oakland Police Department said that the group fired several times at Wayne, who was immediately taken to the hospital.

The police found Wayne with a gunshot wound after receiving multiple activations and reports of a shooting case on ShotSpotter. However, Wayne eventually succumbed to his injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

Following the incident, the suspects left the place in a vehicle and an investigation has been already launched to find more details on whether Wayne was targeted intentionally.

Too Short has released multiple albums and singles over the years: Net worth, career, and other details explained

Also known as Todd Anthony Shaw, he has accumulated a huge fanbase with his flawless work in the music world since the '80s. Too Short has worked with several record labels such as Empire, Priority, EMI, and more, and has been a member of groups like Mt. Westmore.

All of these have even contributed to Todd's earnings at the same time and he boasts a net worth of $5 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from his solo career, he has made guest appearances on the songs of artists like D-Nice, Seagram, Snoop Dogg, and Jay-Z.

Too Short's bio on All Music says that he came to Oakland during the early '80s and while appearing for an interview on Shirley's Temple in 2022, he was questioned on whether he used to be a "fighter" on the streets of Oakland. Todd replied:

"I did not personally fight a lot of people, but people try to fight you all the time. At some point in my life, I hung out with a lot of crazy people. Fights around us didn't last very long, it'd just be over. I come from East Oakland where you could walk around the corner and get into some sh*t, so you really gotta watch what you do."

During another interview on iHeartRadio's Questlove Supreme last year, Too Short said that he started rapping when he arrived in Oakland, and his current name was given by his brother and a friend since he was the shortest student in the school.

All Music stated that Todd's successful journey started when he joined a record label called 75 Girls in 1985, leading to the release of his debut album, Don't Stop Rappin'. His fifth album, Life Is… Too Short also managed to grab a spot on the US Billboard 200.

The response to his albums improved with time and most of them reached on top of the Billboard Chart, including Shorty the Pimp, Get in Where You Fit In, and Cocktails. He also has several singles in his credits like Call Me, Shake That Monkey, This My One, Money on the Floor, and Keep Bouncin'.

Apart from music, Too Short also expanded his career to films and TV shows, and has been a part of projects such as Menace II Society and The Game.

