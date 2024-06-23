Why does Ariana Grande call herself Peaches? Singer's character in music videos is inspired by Kate Winslet

Ariana Grande dropped the music video of the second single— we can't be friends (wait for your love) — from her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on YouTube on March 8, 2024. The video starts with Grande sitting in an office, signing a form as "Peaches."

The name that Ariana Grande's character adopted in the video has attracted a lot of attention since then, mainly because of how her choice is similar to the fruit-inspired name in the 2004 movie, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Winslet's character in the film went by "Clementine Kruczynski".

And it's not just the name assumed by the two-time Grammy winner that draws inspiration from the movie. The premise of the music video, which portrays a couple deciding to erase their memories after their relationship goes sour, is also drawn from the theme of the Jim Carrey movie.

Since its release, the video has amassed over 115 million views and 2.3 million likes on YouTube, as of this writing. It also became the first track from her album to peak on the US Billboard Hot 100. Evan Peters stars in the video alongside Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande's seventh studio album is homage to Kate Winslet's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Shortly before releasing her seventh album on March 8, 2024, Ariana Grande was in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, where the 30-year-old opened up about Jim Carrey being her childhood idol. Grande also revealed that she was "really young" when she first watched Carrey's Oscar-winning movie, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind for the first time.

Elaborating on her fangirling Jim Carrey, the Bang Bang singer said:

"I’m a massive Jim Carrey fan. I don’t know if you know this, but my first screen name was JimCarreyFan42. It’s always been a favorite of mine."

Ariana Grande even got a quote from Carrey's The Truman Show tattooed on her left shoulder, which said: "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!"

In 2020, the Problem singer appeared as a guest on Carrey's showtime Kiddys, as the character of Niccola Grande, the pickle fairy of Hope.

Talking about how her album was a homage to Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ariana Grande shared with Lowe:

“I think the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn’t right but loving so much and wanting to stay. I think it kind of fell into place that these songs had little tidbits of that theme. I just felt really inspired by it.”

Most of the Thank U, Next singer's outfits in the music video have been inspired by Winslet's dressing style in the movie. One scene in particular, where Evan Peters and her character are lying on the snowy ground making snow fairies, is also similar to Joel and Clementine lying down on a frozen lake in the movie.

Penn Badgley stars in third music video of Grande's Eternal Sunshine

On June 11, 2024, Ariana Grande dropped the third music video of her seventh album. In the This Boy Is Mine video, Grande stars alongside Netflix's You star, Penn Badgley. The bye singer assumes the role of Catwoman in the video, who is secretly in love with Badgley. He portrays the mayor, Max Starling, with a plan to exterminate the city's rodent infestation using stray cats.

When the Love Me Harder singer appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on June 6, she confirmed Badgley starring in it, further saying:

"The video stars Penn Badgley, who I’ve been a fan of my entire life. It was so amazing to work with him. I’m such a fan. It was so fun."

Badgley, on his part, was equally joyous about his role in the music video. Sharing an Instagram post about it, the You actor wrote:

"The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment & @christthedirector for building a little world to play in for a day. Hey ma I’m in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise?? Honored to be alongside these icons."

While the track might not have peaked on the Billboard Hot 100, it still made its way into the top 20. And the video, released two weeks ago, has already amassed over 18 million views at the time of this writing.