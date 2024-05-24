Why was Challenge Festival cancelled? Mini fest to replace event featuring Gareth Gates and other artists

The popular Challenge Festival of Bradford which was supposed to take place on May 25 and 26, 2024, currently stands cancelled. The organizers of the free event cancelled the festival stating that they were being pressured with unrealistic demands.

In a post on social media, organizers of the festival mentioned:

"Another great event cancelled because of unrealistic demands such as fencing a woodland area in case of fire, amongst many others. We will put more details up later, totally gutted, 1000s of hours and thousands of pounds wasted."

According to BBC, Bradford and Bingley Rugby Club offered to host a mini indoor festival in place of the Challenge Festival on the weekend. Additionally, Bingley Music Town, which manages the bandstand area displaying local acts, mentioned that they were trying to move their bit of the festival someplace else.

A spokesperson for the festival told Telegraph and Argus, that the mini-fest taking place instead of the Challenge festival will run the same artists on the same days and same time, with a location change.

"Reputation for Bradford is absolutely on the floor"— Cancellation of Challenge festival isn't sitting well

The Challenge festival is a two-day community festival in Bingley which is packed with live bands and craft stalls, with the work of the National Science and Media Museum being on display.

Right before this year's Challenge festival got cancelled, the organisers of Bingley Music Festival also confirmed the news of cancelling it for 2024 owing to rising costs. The organizers of the festival mentioned that they had exhausted every option and hoped to return next year.

Referring to the chain of event cancellations, Mark Wells, who promotes the band Havoc City, mentioned that it is “really disappointing.” He also mentioned:

"This is another event in Bradford cancelled at the last minute. The reputation for Bradford is absolutely on the floor."

However, the spokesperson for Bradford Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) mentioned that the group has been working with the festival organisers to ensure that the event could take place safely.

As per BBC, the spokesperson for the Support Advisory Group mentioned:

"Assurances were asked of the organiser following the latest draft of plans to ensure contingencies were in place, and it was our understanding that these were being addressed.”

The group also mentioned that their objective wasn’t to put a halt to events but to offer professional advice to event organisers to ensure the safety of the events. SAG’s spokesperson mentioned that public safety is an event’s priority and varied events require different safety plans.

Organiser of the festival, Ian Andrews-Swailes told Telegraph and Argus on May 22, 2024:

“I’m really gutted. All I wanted to do was to give Bingley something they could be proud of and run for themselves in the future.”

Ian also mentioned that the festival took him hundreds of hours and thousands of his money to take place. He told the newspaper that he had put in a lot of effort for Bradford for nothing and that it was "gut-wrenching."

Artists like Anyone of Us fame Gareth Gates, the band Havoc City, and many more were all set to grace the now-cancelled festival with their presence.