"Why would she even tell that story?" — Nicki Minaj jokingly threatens Keke Palmer with a cease and desist for doing her impression

American actress and singer Keke Palmer made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on November 19, 2024, to promote her memoir Master of Me. Palmer told Jimmy Fallon about the time she thought Nicki Minaj was going to cuss her out at the Met Gala. She then proceeded to do an impression of Minaj.

Reposting a snippet of Palmer's imitation of her posted by The Tonight Show on X, Nicki Minaj jokingly threatened the We Are singer with a cease and desist, stating:

"Oh, what a KI…KI… Ummmm…why would she even tell that story? doesn’t she know that could mess up the whole “bad guy” thing? Let’s see if she still laughin when she get hit w/that cease & desist chi 👩🏽‍💻 -the bad guy Chun-Ki…ki…"

Minaj also attached a picture of Chucky the doll from Child's Play as a reference to Palmer's first name further calling her "the bad guy", given Chucky was a serial killer who transferred his soul into a doll called the 'Good Guy'.

"I was not expecting this" - Keke Palmer recalls response to Nicki Minaj's advice at the Met Gala

Describing her encounter with Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala, Keke Palmer mentioned that Minaj was in a conversation with other celebrities when she spotted Palmer on the event's red carpet. Minaj stopped what she was doing and turned to the Christmas singer, saying she wanted to talk to Palmer.

Showing Jimmy Fallon how Nicki Minaj talked to her, Keke Palmer made an impression by pointing her fingers and talking in a New York via-Trinidad accent that Minaj is known for. Palmer recalled Nicki Minaj saying:

“Uh-uh, you, I need to talk to you, hold on."

At the time, the Man In The Mirror singer thought she had done something and Minaj was going to cuss her out at the event. However, Nicki Minaj told Palmer:

“Look, I don’t read the press. I don’t know everything that’s goin’ on,” Palmer said in her Nicki voice. “But I just wanna tell you, nobody knows what it’s like when we turn off the lights and we gotta be with ourselves. So you do whatever you need to do to be good witchu.”

Responding to Minaj's advice, Keke Palmer recalled telling the rapper:

“YEAH! I was like, ‘thank you for this speech! I was not expecting this.”

Keke Palmer describes racist incident on the sets of Scream Queens in memoir

In a report by the Los Angeles Times dated November 10, 2024, the publication shared an incident that Palmer mentioned in her memoir Master of Me, wherein she described a racist incident on the Scream Queens sets.

The FYG singer mentioned that there was a white actor on the show whom she called "Brenda" who made a racist remark about her and refused to reveal the actor's real name.

Palmer mentioned that "Brenda" was upset over a fight with a colleague and that the singer tried calming her down by saying that everyone must respect each other and have fun. However, Brenda told Palmer:

“Keke, literally, just don’t. Who do you think you are? Martin F— Luther King?”

Keke Palmer described "Brenda's" words as a "weighted thing" and said that she didn't allow that weight to be projected on her because she knew who she was. Palmer mentioned in the memoir:

“I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her a** said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would.”

Additionally, the Ungorgeous singer said that she didn't take the name of the actor who made that remark because she did not want to make the moment about that person and wanted to take the power of out her words.

Keke Palmer's memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative released on November 19, 2024. Palmer told Jimmy Fallon that the book comprises of her advice and experiences collected over the last decade, specifically during the birth of her son Leo.

