 Why did Katy Perry sue a disabled military veteran for $6M? Lawsuit explored as defendant's son calls singer's behavior "unforgivable"

In 2020, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom bought a property in Montecito, California from a military veteran, Carl Westcott for $14.2 million. According to The Sun, Westcott claimed that pain medication and surgery had impaired his judgement at the time owing to which he wasn't in the ideal mental capacity to pursue the property deal.

Westcott's desire to rescind the transaction turned into a separate legal issue which Katy Perry won, resulting in her getting possession of the property. Additionally, the singer sued the 85-year-old disabled military veteran for alleged damages and back rent for $6 million in December 2024.

According to a report by The Sun dated February 19, 2025, one of the military veteran's sons, Chart put forth his message for Katy and Orlando Bloom stating:

"It's a hard question, because I don't feel like anyone is listening - they sold their souls long ago... they chose this. It's unforgivable how they have conducted their affairs. But it's how the Hollywood elite system works - I've seen this up close - they treat ordinary people like dirt, it's been a difficult time for the family."

Carl Westcott is bedridden and has been receiving 24/7 care due to Huntington’s disease. According to the same publication, Katy Perry's team is seeking compensation for the reported delay in maintenance, lost rental value of the property, a fallen tree, and water damage repairs. The singer's $6 million claim against the military veteran will be heard in court in August 2025.

Moreover, Perry's claim in rent and damages has come to light recently owing to the judge asking her to testify on her damages claim in the Los Angeles civil court.

Details of Katy Perry's legal property battle with military veteran explored

The origin of Katy Perry's legal property battle against military veteran Carl Westcott started when the latter signed a property deal with the singer's business manager, Bernie Gudvi. At the time Westcott had agreed to sell his 8.9-acre property in 2021. However, in August 2023, Westcott claimed that he wanted to rescind the agreement citing impaired judgment due to medication and surgery.

This situation led to a lawsuit wherein the singer's legal team argued that the military veteran was of sound mind when he entered the agreement. Perry's legal team cited instances like Westcott conducting a bidding war, negotiating deadlines, and organizing a house tour when he signed the property agreement.

In 2023, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that Carl Westcott didn't have sufficient evidence to support his claims. This resulted in Perry winning the lawsuit. In March 2024, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were given keys to the California property featuring 8 bedrooms, an outdoor pool, and a tennis court.

Talking to the U.S. Sun about his father's medical condition, Chart Westcott said that the military veteran has been bedridden for more than 18 months and the decline in his health is painful for the family to watch. Calling Katy Perry's lawsuit against his father "shocking", Chart told the publication:

"If an old man apologizes and says he made a mistake [about the house sale], and she's a rich pop star who can buy any other house in the world, you'd think she would let the old man go on his way."

Chart also mentioned that Perry doesn't have empathy or a sense of fair play and was portraying "entitled celebrity behavior".

In addition to Katy Perry, there is a subpoena motion asking for Orlando Bloom to appear before the court as a key witness. However, the Roar singer's team has claimed that Westcott is trying to "harass" Bloom by turning the "trial into a media circus."

