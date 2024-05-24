Why did Oasis break up? Rock band not reuniting despite rumors and instead announce 30th-anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe

Wonderwall hitmaker Oasis was one of the most popular bands in the '90s with a huge fanbase across the globe. However, the band split on August 28, 2009, while they prepared to go onstage for their performance at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

According to Radio X, the split followed an argument which took place between Liam and Noel Gallagher, and Liam's action of moving Noel's guitar like an axe led to the show getting cancelled. After cancelling the rest of the tour, Noel Gallagher mentioned in a statement:

“It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

There have been multiple rumors of the band reuniting over the years, and the recent rumor mill was fueled by the disjointed band’s Instagram account posting a cryptic video featuring a country house with no caption. However, the house in the video is the Sawmills Studio, Cornwall, where the band recorded its first album Definitely, Maybe.

The band's Instagram account announced releasing Definitely Maybe’ - Deluxe 30th Anniversary Editions on May 23, 2024, putting the rumors of the band's reunion to rest. The album is set to release on August 30, 2024.

"If there is a reunion, I won't be in it"- Noel Gallagher's statement on Oasis reunion

When Oasis was at the pinnacle of its success delivering hits like Don't Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall, the band was falling apart owing to constant fights between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The most prominent incidents include one from 1995 when the band was recording (What's The Story) Morning Glory and Liam invited a group of people to the studio.

This resulted in a fight between the brothers as Noel was trying to work and he ended up hitting Liam with a handy cricket bat. The cricket bat was sold as a collector's item with a letter of authenticity from journalist Paolo Hewitt who witnessed the feud.

In another incident from August 1996, Oasis was supposed to perform at MTV Unplugged at the Royal Festival Hall in London wherein Liam was a no-show stating reasons of illness. As Noel proceeded to play a 12-song set on the show, Liam Gallagher heckled at the band from a VIP box in the audience.

After the band split, Noel Gallagher embarked on a solo career and Liam Gallagher formed a band called Beady Eye with former Oasis members Andy Bell, Chris Sharrock, and Gem Archer.

In an interview with Rolling Stone dated November 20, 2013, Noel Gallagher made it very clear that the band won't be reuniting. He mentioned:

"We are split up. You've heard that, haven't you? You must've heard... Yeah, so, ergo, band splits up, band is no more. There is no band. So, no, I won't be getting involved, anyway. If there is a reunion, I won't be in it."

On the other hand, Liam Gallagher mentioned in an interview with The Guardian dated January 12, 2024, that his "life caved in" after the band split. Liam also said:

"I could barely tie my shoelace let alone run my business or my life. All that support was taken away, but little Noely G had it all still there.”

Oasis' Definitely Maybe’ - Deluxe 30th Anniversary Editions will feature the unreleased Monnow Valley versions and Sawmills Studios outtakes along with Liam Gallagher's demo version of Sad Song.