Why is Rod Stewart planning to sell his luxury Italian cars? British rock icon shares reason with fans

Legendary singer Sir Rod Stewart has decided to let go of his luxury Italian car collection. Stewart took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 13, and shocked his fans with the announcement that he was offloading his "five beautiful hybrid sports cars". Stewart stated that the reason for giving away his expensive cars was due to the terrible condition of the roads. He wrote:

"Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them."

The 79-year-old Maggie May hitmaker has been open about his love for his sportscars as well as his disapproval of the condition of British roads. Back in March, the singer even released Instagram videos of himself fixing potholes near his Essex residence.

Trending

Rod Stewart is ready to give away his luxury cars due to potholes

Sir Rod Stewart took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a picture of himself standing next to his five hybrid sportscars, three Ferraris and two Lamborghinis. In the caption to his post, Stewart noted that he was fortunate and "eternally grateful" for having owned these cars, which he called "true 'works of art'".

As mentioned earlier, the legendary rocker revealed that he'll have to find new homes for his beloved vehicles due to the potholes on the roads. Stewart recalled in his Instagram post:

"I’ve been driving these iconic Italian cars since the seventies, and I absolutely love and adore them."

The Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? singer added as a message to his fans and haters:

"This post is for my fans—thank you, as you are the sole reason I own them. 🤩 And to all the trolls… don’t bother; I never read the comments."

This is not the first time Rod Stewart has voiced his concerns about the potholes near his Essex residence. Back in March 2022, he even tried to fix some of these potholes himself. At the time, the singer uploaded two videos to Instagram that showcased him doing so. He captioned the post:

"Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul! 🕳 😇"

In the videos, Rod Stewart sported an Adidas tracksuit underneath a neon green construction vest and used a shovel to cover up the potholes with gravel alongside a crew of other workers. The poor condition of the roads in question was also showcased in Stewart's posts. The singer noted in the first video:

"I'm repairing the street where I live, because no one can be bothered to do it."

Stewart further explained in the second clip while pointing out the dire state of the roads next to where he lived:

"The other day there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can't get through here at all, so me and the boys thought we'd come and do it ourselves."

Following Stewart's attempt at patching the potholes, BBC reported that the Essex County Council fixed the roads. A spokesperson for the council even encouraged Stewart to accompany one of their road-patching gangs for the day.

The outlet further reported that in response to the singer's recent concerns, the Essex County Council assured the singer that the council was investing more money than ever this year to fix the road. The council stated:

"An additional £37m is being invested to address potholes and carry out larger scale works, like resurfacing and vegetation clearance, through our priority one programme."

In other news, Sir Rod Stewart is all set to continue touring at the age of 79 and is scheduled to perform two shows in Spain and Denmark in December before heading to the United States in February next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback