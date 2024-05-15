Why did TLC postpone their upcoming tour dates? Details explored

TLC, the legendary R&B group, has postponed several tour dates due to health concerns. Tionne T-Boz Watkins, one of the group's iconic members, fell ill with the flu, temporarily impeding her ability to perform.

On May 13, 2024, TLC announced on their Instagram account that T-Boz, along with other group members, fell sick, and doctors have advised her not to perform this week.

"Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including T-Boz, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, she has lost her voice. Doctors have advised her not to perform this week," the group posted on Instagram.

TLC is an American girl music group formed in 1990. The band has had major hits, including No Scrubs, Creep, Waterfalls, and All That Theme Song. The group's best-known lineup was composed of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

Tionne Tenese Watkins is an American singer better known by her stage name T-Boz. She has been part of TLC since its formation and is a four-time Grammy Award winner.

Earlier this week, the girl group posted on Instagram, revealing to their fans that the group members, including the lead vocalist, Tionne Watkins, had fallen ill due to the flu. The post reads on Instagram that TLC expressed their deep "regret" to "cancel" the upcoming tour dates.

"We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming dates," TLC wrote.

Further informing the fans about the unwell condition of Tionne, the group wrote that they are looking forward to performing soon for their fans and showed gratitude for the support.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future. We love you and will see you soon."

In the same Instagram post's second slide, TLC mentioned the dates affected by the artist's illness, which reads below:

May 14 — Avenir Centre — Monctan, NB

May 16 — Caesars Windsor — Windsor, ON

May 17 — Fallsview Casino — Niagara Falls, ON

May 18 — Memorial Center — Peterborough, ON

In another occurrence in 2021, TLC was compelled to cancel a scheduled performance when T-Boz experienced an allergic reaction. The group canceled their Houston, Texas, show scheduled for October 2, 2021. TLC clarified that the cancellation was prompted by Tionne's allergic reaction to backstage smoke inhalation from the preceding show.

"Due to extreme cigarette and recreational smoke being present backstage at a previous show, T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction. The group has always enforced a strict no smoking policy at their shows in an effort to prevent any health related issues for the group and/or crew," the girl group wrote on X.

As per Hollywood Life, the artist was diagnosed with sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic disorder that affects the red blood cells, at a very young age. Speaking about the diagnosis, in her memoir, A Sick Life, as per The Current, the artist stated that "red blood cells get stuck" in the veins.

"When you have sickle cell, your red blood cells get stuck on their way around your veins, causing blockages and stopping the oxygen from getting to your vital organs," she told The Current.

Tionne's well-being has remained sensitive for years due to SCD, and, as per Hollywood Life, in 2006, she underwent surgery for a benign brain tumor.

However, in 2020, with HipHopDX, TLC's lead vocalist said that people had been saying that "T-Boz is sick" and shows were getting canceled due to her, but this was before taking CBD. Tionne further revealed that in 2019, she performed with a broken rib.

"Before I started taking CBD, you can go back through our history, and they would tell you, T-Boz is sick, T-Boz has ruined another tour. It's not a cure but since being on it, I don't get sick as often. I'm way stronger, and when I do get sick, it's not as bad or for as long."

She further added:

"On this last tour, I broke my rib, and I was able to still perform with a broken rib. A long time ago, that would have sent me into a sickle cell crisis. Because I was on CBD, I was able to go to the hospital for one day, get fluids for the pain."

Tionne Watkins has not stated this matter, and there are no additional updates regarding her current health status. The Fallsview Casino show has been rescheduled for October 3, 2024, and the rest of the dates have yet to be revealed.

For ticket refunds, as per Windsor CTV News, the box office will open on May 16, 2024, from noon to 8 p.m. local time to process refunds and repurchase tickets for the next show.