"Y'all cut everything out and act like it's a scandal" - Fans defend aespa amid on-stage moment backlash and Karina controversy

South Korean girl group aespa became a hot topic following their appearance at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards on May 28 KST. At the awards ceremony, they bagged three trophies, including the Platinum (Bonsang). However, what should’ve been a celebratory moment turned into a source of debate online.

During their acceptance speech, Karina accidentally called the group “aespo” instead of “aespa”, which triggered a chain of laughter among the members. Unable to contain herself, she passed the mic to Winter, who also cracked up and failed to speak, eventually turning the speech over to Ningning. The youngest member quickly wrapped it up with a simple "Thank you" in Japanese.

While fans found the moment genuine and endearing, others criticized the group for what they saw as a lack of professionalism. The incident soon escalated as it was linked to a recent controversy involving Karina.

Supporters of aespa, however, were quick to call out the criticism, claiming it was blown out of proportion. Following the backlash over aespa’s on-stage moment and the resurfacing of Karina’s red jacket photo, fans took to social media to defend the group. Many felt the situation was being unfairly magnified. One fan’s comment,

"This is the full context btw: she accidentally said ‘aespo’ instead of ‘aespa’, laughed because of it, and that’s literally it. but of course y’all cut everything out and act like it’s a scandal. get a life"

Many expressed frustration over what they perceived as exaggerated criticism and misinterpretation of events. Several netizens pointed out that the laughter stemmed from the innocent mistake during the acceptance speech, while others condemned the online hate directed at Karina.

"Full video! You cut video, make it like æ laughing about unrelated thing They laughed cause karina said aespo instead of aespa doing speech n she got shy About other topic she said theres no connect about it she even apologized,she did nothing wrong you throw hate to wrong people," said one netizen.

"What is this? Is this something to be so angry about? Regardless of political affiliation, why are you biting and cursing like this? People are so angry these days. Seriously," mentioned an X user.

"I think your brain really needs a reboot. What's wrong with her laughing because her team was happy about winning an award and then accidentally saying the wrong word? Is that too much to ask? Is your life like a balloon that bursts at the drop of a hat?" wrote another netizen.

"I'm scared being a woman in this damn country. What the hell is going on when everyone's tearing her apart like that? This is fking cyberbullying, for real," read a comment from a fan.

However, despite the defense from fans, waves of criticism kept emerging online. Some netizens expressed disappointment over the group’s demeanor on stage, arguing that their laughter came across as dismissive or ungrateful in a moment meant to celebrate achievement. Others questioned their professionalism and attitude, especially in comparison to other idols who may not have had the same opportunity.

"No, but I think someone would really want to receive it and desperately want it, but if they come down after laughing like that... It would be so miserable for an idol who couldn't make it," said an individual on X.

"At least pretend to be grateful. What's the point of breaking it up into pieces? Some people really need it," mentioned this netizen.

"No... Putting politics and everything else aside, lol, didn't you receive an award? Then shouldn't you have a better attitude when accepting the award?? Even if it's funny, you can't just hold it in and give a good acceptance speech and then come down?? It's an honor to be up there... You're like the only bullies who make funny jokes and laugh, and that makes the atmosphere really cold. Aspa, really ㅠㅠ," wrote another netizen.

aespa’s Karina's political controversy over the red jacket photo

The award ceremony incident came amidst an ongoing controversy centering on aespa's member Karina. On May 27, 2025, Karina came under scrutiny after sharing a photo on Instagram that sparked political debate among South Korean netizens.

The post, now deleted, showed her wearing a red and black jacket with the number "2" printed on it. This design led some online users to interpret the image as a subtle endorsement of the conservative People Power Party.

In South Korea, where political symbolism is often linked to colors and numbers, the red-themed outfit and prominent number coincided with the ongoing election season. During election periods in South Korea, public figures, particularly K-pop idols, are often advised to avoid using party-related colors or symbols to prevent any risk of political misinterpretation.

The People Power Party, whose presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo is represented by the color red and the ballot number 2. This becomes an unexpected focus of conversation as a result of the post.

The situation intensified when Baek Ji-won, the official spokesperson for the People Power Party, uploaded an Instagram story referencing aespa. The post featured a scene from the group’s Supernova music video, along with the phrase “SHOUT OUT TO,” leading to further speculation that the party interpreted Karina’s post as supportive.

Expand Tweet

In response, Karina addressed the issue on May 28 via Bubble, a fan communication platform. She wrote that the photo was shared without any specific intent and was deleted promptly once she realized how it might be interpreted. The agency apologized for the concern caused by the incident.

Her agency, SM Entertainment, also issued a public statement, explaining that Karina's photo was shared without any specific intent and was deleted promptly once she realized how it might be interpreted. The agency apologized for the concern caused by the incident.

Despite the online noise, aespa's win and their lighthearted moment on stage continue to be celebrated by fans.

