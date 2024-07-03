“Yall like this vibe for CB2?” — Cardi B teases new song sampling Janet Jackson

Cardi B teased a new song featuring a sample of Janet Jackson's track Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun). Cardi released the teaser on a Instagram story on July 1, 2024, with the following lyrics,

"I hope that you on your way / Crazy ’bout you / Waiting on you, can’t wait to sit on that face / Focused on you.”

The singer captioned the teaser by adding it was part of her upcoming second studio album:

"Y’all like this vibe for ‘CB2’?”

More on Cardi B's Janet Jackson sample song teaser

In the teaser featuring the Janet Jackson sample, Cardi B sings along to the track as it plays on the track, rhyming and gesturing with it from an undisclosed location at night. The video teaser has since then been uploaded on multiple fan accounts.

Cardi B previously spoke with Rolling Stone on their May cover issue published on May 16, 2024, stating,

"I might be mad with my man, so it’s like now I want to do this song. But then I want to do a pop record. I want to do my sing-y sh*t. I take my music so fu***ng seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out."

The rapper continued,

"Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every fu***ng word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out."

A brief look at Cardi B's career

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, began her career by working as a stripper after being thrown out of her parents' house. She started making videos on Vine and Instagram, which started gaining popularity in 2013.

In 2015, she had her breakthrough as a reality actor as part of VH1's show Love & Hip Hop: New York in its sixth season. She remained in the show from 2015 to 2017.

The singer made her music debut with Shaggy's single Boom Boom alongside Popcaan. Her music was then featured on the compilation album, Underestimated: The Album in 2016. The same year, the singer released her debut mixtape Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1.

Cardi B was subsequently on the 2017 single No Limit by G-Eazy alongside A$AP Rocky. The song is the lead single of G-Eazy's third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, and was released via RCA Records. The single was a commercial hit, securing the fourth spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, as well as number 6 on the Greek singles chart.

In 2017, the singer released her second and the sequel to her debut mixtape, Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2. The mixtape secured the number 25 spot on the Indie Album chart.

Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, on April 6, 2018, after switching from KSR label to Atlantic Records. The album was a commercial and critical hit, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and securing multi-platinum certifications in several countries.

The album won the Album of the Year award at the 2019 BET Awards, as well as the Best Rap Album award at the 2019 Grammy Awards. It also made it to the Guinness World Records for being the "Most streamed album on Apple Music in one week by a female artist."

